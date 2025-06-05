Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $392.8…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $392.8 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $10.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTN

