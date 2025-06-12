Tuniu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 12, 2025, 6:21 AM

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $648,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The online travel company posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

