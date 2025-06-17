Tsakos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.7…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 92 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $197.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $161 million.

