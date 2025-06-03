Live Radio
Trinity Place Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 3, 2025, 4:39 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The real estate holding company posted revenue of $239,000 in the period.

