Track and Manage Subscriptions With These 8 Apps

Subscriptions are available for everything from multivitamins to movies, and the costs can quickly add up.

U.S. adults spend an average of $91 per month on subscriptions, according to a 2024 survey by CNET. What’s more, 48% of those surveyed said they had signed up for a free subscription trial and then forgot to cancel it.

To avoid this mistake, you can just use one of the following apps to track subscription expenses. Some will even cancel unneeded subscriptions for you.

Of course, you don’t need a special app to manage subscriptions. Many banking apps make it easy to monitor recurring payments, and a paper calendar is a time-tested tool for tracking upcoming bills. However, these digital tools may offer additional features not available elsewhere.

1. Rocket Money

Cost: Free for the basic app, typically $6 to $12 per month for premium services. Rocket Money saves 35% to 60% of the amount for successful bill negotiation.

Features: Rocket Money makes it easy to view all your subscriptions and due dates in one place. Plus, the app includes budgeting tools and will negotiate lower bills on your behalf.

“I’ve been very happy with it,” says Jenny Kincaid Julian, founder of Kincaid Public Relations & Connections.

She signed up for the app when it was called Truebill, and it saved her nearly $175 on her SiriusXM subscription as well as reduced her AT&T bill. “In addition, I found two subscriptions that I was unaware I still had,” she says.

Once you’ve linked Rocket Money to your financial accounts, it automatically identifies subscriptions and other recurring bills. If there are any subscriptions you no longer want or need, Rocket Money can help cancel them if you have a premium membership.

2. Trim by OneMain

Cost: Free

Features:Like Rocket Money, Trim makes it easy to monitor subscription services. However, it does not have a mobile app and is instead accessed via web browsers. Users can create an account using Facebook, Google or their email address.

Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert and contributor at U.S. News, says parents may find Trim useful in identifying subscriptions their children may have activated.

“This happened to me before I realized I had to add parental controls (to an account),” she says. “We were paying for a Noggin subscription within our Prime subscription for an unnecessary $7.99 monthly.”

After signing up for Trim, users have access to a personal dashboard to monitor subscriptions and set alerts. Some features, like bill negotiation and subscription cancellation, are reserved for OneMain Financial and Brightway credit card customers.

3. Simplifi

Cost:$5.99 per month for a month-to-month subscription or $2.99 per month for an annual subscription (billed annually at $35.88)

Features:Simplifi is a budgeting app that can also be used to track subscription expenses.

“Simplifi by Quicken eliminates the difficulty of finding each subscription you’re currently paying for,” says Kristen Dillard, vice president of product management at Quicken.

“The app quickly pulls together all of your recurring payments so you can track and monitor your spending on subscriptions across platforms and services and cancel the ones you no longer need” she adds.

The app is ad-free and includes a variety of financial planning tools, including automatic budgeting, spending insights and goal tracking. Simplifi says that people can stay on top of their finances by spending fewer than five minutes a week using the app.

4. Bobby

Cost: Free, upgrades cost $1 to $3 and include unlimited subscriptions, filters and other features

Features:Bobby may be an ideal subscription tracker for those who aren’t comfortable linking their bank accounts to an app. It allows users to manually input their subscriptions, including the monthly price and billing date.

Bobby supports multiple currencies and makes seeing your monthly subscription spending easy. It will also send payment reminders.

Bobby is an affordable option, and its clean interface makes it easy to read and use. However, you’ll need an iOS device to use Bobby, as it’s only available in the Apple app store right now.

5. Subby

Cost: Free basic version; additional features may be purchased in-app

Features: If you have an Android device, Subby offers a service that is comparable to Bobby. Users can manually enter an unlimited number of subscriptions for free and be notified of upcoming bill dates. It will also total your subscription expenses by month or year.

Subby is available only for Android devices, but be aware that there is a different app by the same name in the Apple App Store. That app offers a way to split subscription costs among friends and family.

6. Track My Subs

Cost:Tracking 10 subscriptions is free, and paid plans range from $10 per month for unlimited subscriptions to $30 per month for enterprise plans with multiple users.

Features:Though marketed to small businesses, Track My Subs is a website that can be used by consumers as well. Rather than a mobile app, it’s a browser-based platform that allows users to enter their subscriptions, costs and due dates. Multiple currencies are supported, and monthly bills can be converted to your home currency.

Track My Subs allows people to categorize their subscriptions as they see fit, and its calendar view provides a color-coded way to track payment dates. When it comes to spending, Track My Subs offers easy-to-read graphs of your subscription costs.

7. Hiatus

Cost: $9.99 per month

Features: While free to download, expect to pay $9.99 monthly to use Hiatus’ premium services, which include negotiating monthly bills, canceling unwanted subscriptions and setting smart budgets.

Although this is one of the more expensive subscription management apps, some people may find paying a flat fee for bill negotiation saves them money compared to the percentage model used by other apps.

Hiatus is available on the web and as an app for iOS and Android devices. It automatically withdraws the monthly fee from your linked bank account. To cancel your subscription, you’ll need to deactivate the account before uninstalling the app.

8. Sortbilly

Cost: Free while in open beta

Features: Sortbilly is a relatively new app and is free for now, although it expects to charge a fee for its services in the future. Available on Android and iOS devices, the app provides users with a dashboard that features active and expired subscriptions, upcoming payments and spending statistics.

In addition to managing subscription information in the app, Sortbilly will provide a daily or weekly email digest to alert you of upcoming bills. If a subscription isn’t already available in the app, you can add your own and set the payment date.

The Bottom Line

Subscriptions may be a bigger part of your budget than you think, and apps offer one way to rein in costs. However, they are best used in combination with other money-saving strategies.

“Before signing up for a new service, always check to see if there are additional savings first,” Woroch says.

“In fact, you may even consider canceling a current service in favor of a deal offered through … a competitor to keep your subscriptions even cheaper,” she adds. She also says websites such as CouponFollow often offer discounts on subscriptions such as Hulu and HelloFresh.

Once you’ve gotten a good deal on your subscription, the apps above can help you keep tabs on it. But don’t overlook that some of these apps have their own subscription costs attached. Make sure the app offers enough value before you add one more monthly expense to your budget.

