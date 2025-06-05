Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported fiscal…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

The City Of Industry, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $266 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $265 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion.

