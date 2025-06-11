Top Vitamins and Supplements for Men That Actually Work

Nutrient needs for men Men aren’t necessarily more prone to specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies than women, but there are…

Nutrient needs for men

Men aren’t necessarily more prone to specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies than women, but there are a variety of differences between men and women in terms of the nutrients their bodies use. Women generally require more iron and calcium, especially during childbearing years and after menopause, while men may need slightly more zinc and vitamin A.

Aging is also associated with reduced nutrient intake, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies over time. For example, one study estimates that 50% of older adults consume less than the recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals. Between 10 and 30% of older adults have subnormal levels of vitamins and minerals.

There’s a compound issue at work: With age, many people tend to eat less and have a decreasing appetite. Simultaneously, how the body absorbs nutrients can also change with age.

Thus, the risk of becoming deficient in specific vitamins or minerals increases over time, explains Matthew Black, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Men may want to consider taking the following seven vitamins and supplements, depending on their age, diet and medical needs.

1. B-vitamin complex

Some men may need to consider adding a B-vitamin complex supplement to their regimens. These supplements generally provide eight essential B vitamins along with folate, choline and inositol.

B vitamins are essential for producing red blood cells and energy metabolism, explains New York City-based registered dietitian Jamie Feit, of Jamie Feit Nutrition LLC. These vitamins are also involved in the production of the brain neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, which can help with mood.

More importantly, the B vitamins can be helpful for people who take acid-reducing medications, such as proton-pump inhibitor medications, as these medications can impair B12 absorption.

Older adults are also at higher risk of having lower levels than younger people of other B vitamins like folate and B6, Feit notes.

The National Institutes of Health recommends the following daily intake levels for these key B vitamins for men:

— Vitamin B12 for ages 19 and older: 2.4 micrograms

— Vitamin B6 for ages 19 to 50: 1.3 milligrams

— Vitamin B6 for ages 51 and over: 1.7 milligrams

Good food sources of the various B vitamins include liver, fish, dairy products, legumes and fortified foods.

2. Calcium

Calcium is a key mineral that helps build strong bones. It’s important to note that certain medications can interfere with calcium absorption.

For example, long-term use of proton-pump inhibitors has been associated with bone mineral density loss by reducing calcium absorption in the gut. These widely used medications, which are used to treat heartburn, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and ulcers, have become very prevalent, especially among adults aged 65 and older, according to one recent study conducted in Spain. Another review notes that PPIs are now among the top 10 most prescribed medications in the U.S.

Taking a calcium supplement can help offset the loss of bone mineral density these medications can cause. If you’re taking one of the medications in the PPI class listed here, talk with your doctor about whether adding a calcium supplement makes sense for you.

— Omeprazole (Prilosec, Prilosec OTC, Zegerid)

— Lansoprazole (Prevacid)

— Esomeprazole (Nexium)

— Pantoprazole (Protonix)

— Rabeprazole (Aciphex)

— Dexlansoprazole (Dexilant)

The NIH recommends that men should consume 1,200 milligrams of calcium daily. Top food sources of calcium include dark, leafy greens, dairy products and fatty cold-water fish, including salmon and sardines.

3. Magnesium

The NIH recommends that men aged 19 to 30 consume 400 milligrams of magnesium per day, and men aged 31 and older should consume 420 milligrams daily.

Nuts, pumpkin seeds, whole grains, leafy greens and beans are all excellent sources of this important nutrient, which supports cardiovascular health and can help to regulate blood pressure, Feit says. It’s also necessary for muscle contraction, nerve function and energy production.

If you’re taking both calcium and magnesium supplements, it’s best to take them at separate times of the day because they compete for absorption by the gut.

4. Saw palmetto

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease reports that aging is a risk factor for men developing prostate enlargement (benign prostatic hypertrophy or BPH), which can lead to problems with urination. This condition is estimated to affect 5% to 6% of men aged 40 to 64 and 29% to 33% of men aged 65 and older.

BPH can cause frequent nighttime waking to urinate or difficulty starting urine flow. It can also contribute to the development of male pattern baldness.

Saw palmetto, a supplement derived from a shrub-like palm native to the southeastern United States, may help reduce symptoms associated with BPH, though the evidence is mixed, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health reports. It may also increase the risk of bleeding in people taking anticoagulant drugs or antiplatelet drugs, both of which are intended to prevent blood clots. You may also consider pelvic floor exercises for better control.

5. Fish oil

Fish oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. These essential nutrients form part of the membranes that surround every cell in the body. Adequate intake of these nutrients has been associated with heart, brain and vascular health, decreased inflammation and improved mood.

Fatty cold-water fish, such as salmon and herring, are excellent sources of omega-3s. But if you don’t eat fish, or if you’re among the nearly 70% of American adults one recent study found don’t consume enough omega-3s to meet your nutritional needs, a fish oil supplement can be a good addition.

6. Vitamin D

Depending on your daily level of sun exposure, the amount of melanin in your skin and your vitamin D levels, you may need take a vitamin D supplement. This important nutrient supports bone health, regulates inflammation and supports cellular and immune system function.

The National Institutes of Health reports that males aged 1 to 70 should be getting 600 International Units of vitamin D daily. Those over age 70 need 800 IUs daily.

But Black cautions against exceeding the daily upper limit of vitamin D, which is 4,000 IU. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, so excess amounts are stored in the body, and toxicity can develop over time in people who are taking too much.

7. A daily multivitamin

With a well-planned diet, it’s entirely possible to meet 100% of your RDI without use of multivitamins, Black notes.

“If your diet alone is not enough to maintain adequate levels of any nutrient, consider taking a multivitamin approved for your age. It’s best to take this with food — specifically with some good fat to help with absorption,” explains Dr. Mohammed Elamir, an internal medicine physician with Aviv Clinics in The Villages, Florida.

If you’re using a multivitamin, choose one that does not contain iron, unless your doctor has diagnosed you with an iron deficiency that needs to be corrected. Most older adults get the iron they need through diet alone, and iron overload can be potentially dangerous; men are susceptible to iron overload because they do not lose iron through menstruation the way women typically do.

Also, try to find a multivitamin specifically for men. Multivitamins for women usually have more iron and folic acid than those for men. A daily multivitamin for men will also supply additional vitamins and minerals that can be helpful, including zinc, vitamin E, selenium and vitamin A. These three vitamins have antioxidant properties that help cells repair.

In selecting a multivitamin, Feit recommends reading the label carefully “to see what you’re really getting.” She also recommends buying a reputable vitamin brand that clearly shows which ingredients are in the vitamin. “It’s good to check the percent of daily value. You don’t need more than 100% per day.”

Black cautions against exceeding the established ULs (tolerable upper intake level) for any vitamin or mineral. “The term UL is defined as the highest average daily nutrient intake level likely to pose no risk of adverse health effects to almost all individuals in the general population,” he explains.

Remember, supplements aren’t regulated.

Any discussion of supplements should include a big warning that the supplement industry is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and thus, it’s not always clear what you’re getting when you buy a product.

“The potency of ingredients and accuracy of labels are sometimes inaccurate, which could pose a potential threat to one’s health, and purported health claims typically aren’t backed by sufficient research,” Black says.

Additionally, it’s important to “beware of supplements containing ‘proprietary blends,’ in which the quantities of each individual ingredient are not disclosed and contain names of ingredients, which are unfamiliar to most,” Black notes.

A proprietary blend may also be referred to as a “blend,” “matrix,” “proprietary formulation” or “complex,” in which the specific amount of each individual ingredient doesn’t have to be listed. Instead, only the total combined weight in the blend must be provided, he explains, which can make it difficult to tell what you’re actually taking.

Men’s vitamins and minerals to avoid

If you’re reaching for a supplement that’s noted as a “T-booster” or testosterone booster, be careful, Black warns.

“One study conducted in 2018 investigated the top five T-boosters sold on Amazon and revealed that ‘limited human studies have evaluated T-boosters, resulting in no definitive findings of efficacy.’ Likewise, other studies have found these over-the-counter T-boosters can also pose a risk to one’s health by causing acute kidney and liver injuries.”

Similarly, some products aimed at men contain supplemental lycopene to support prostate health.

“However, the evidence available to date remains insufficient to draw a firm conclusion with respect to lycopene supplementation and prostate health,” Black notes.

You should also avoid taking in super high levels of any vitamin, particularly those that are fat-soluble, such as vitamins A, D, E and K, Black points out.

Mega-dosing fat-soluble vitamins can lead to a potentially dangerous toxic buildup of that nutrient in the body. Excessive levels of water-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, will be eliminated in your urine without being absorbed and are thus a waste of money.

“Either scenario could be a concern with certain health conditions related to liver or kidney function,” Black notes.

It’s also important to check with your doctor before starting any new supplement, as some can interact negatively with other medications or supplements you’re taking.

Select food first.

A well-balanced diet is the cornerstone of long-term health, and for most men, food should be the first source of essential nutrients. Men should aim for a solid baseline of protein, fiber and healthy fats, though certain health conditions may call for more specialized meal plans.

For some men — due to a range of factors like age, health conditions or medication use — getting enough nutrients from food alone may not be possible, and supplements can help fill the gaps.

If you do choose a supplement, “don’t look for a quick-fix, one-size-fits-all answer through supplements,” Elamir says. “There’s no magic pill that will replace good lifestyle choices.”

Get individualized advice.

While it’s easy to lump all women or all men into a single category, it’s best to consider your individual needs. Your specific nutrients will vary based on your age, sex, medical conditions, fitness level and other factors.

In all cases, work with your health care provider, who can provide tailored advice for your specific situation. Men should undergo an annual physical and blood work and get a doctor’s personalized guidance to know what vitamins are best for them.

And if your health care provider does identify nutrient deficiencies, “you can request consultation with a registered dietitian for further guidance in how to not only correct these deficiencies, but to maintain appropriate levels and identify potential long-term supplementation needs.” Black adds.

Key takeaways: best vitamins and supplements for men

— A well-rounded diet and lifestyle, along with targeted supplementation, can address potential deficiencies and support various bodily functions.

— Men are most likely to benefit from B-vitamin complex, calcium, magnesium and vitamin D3 supplements.

— Some experts also recommend adding a daily multivitamin, saw palmetto and fish oil supplements to support overall health.

— Nutritional needs for men vary based on age, lifestyle and individual health considerations. Athletes may need additional protein and electrolytes.

More from U.S. News

Does Long-Term Care Cover Assisted Living?

What Older Adults Need to Know About Hydration

Best Diets for Men

Top Vitamins and Supplements for Men That Actually Work originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/04/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.

Update 06/12/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.