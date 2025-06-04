Tilly’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $158 million.

