Thor Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $135.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.53.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

