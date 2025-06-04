This Is How Much It Costs to Go to Disney World in 2025

Even if you consider Walt Disney World Resort the “happiest place on earth,” it’s probably not on your list of…

Even if you consider Walt Disney World Resort the “happiest place on earth,” it’s probably not on your list of the most affordable places to visit. But there are ways to save while making memories that will last a lifetime.

Here’s a look at how much you can expect a Disney World vacation to cost in 2025, and five tips that will help you stick to your budget.

How Much Does a Disney World Vacation Cost in 2025?

One-day tickets to Disney World in 2025 currently sit at $119 per person, while three-day, three-park tickets run $267. And that’s just to get in. Beyond admission, you often need to pay for airfare or gas, a hotel, food and more.

A Mouse Hacking blog analysis pegged a baseline Disney World vacation for a family of four at $7,093 in 2025, up from $6,865 in 2024. That cost includes flights, transportation to and from Disney World, quick-service meals, snacks, two table-service meals, five-day tickets without a park hopper, a five-night stay at Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Lightning Lane Multi Passes at two parks.

However, the blog says the cost could drop to $4,978 for budget trips or increase to $10,770 for higher-end vacations.

No matter your budget, here are a few ways to stretch your vacation dollars and make the most of your trip.

Be Flexible on Timing

Disney World started using “dynamic pricing” in 2018, meaning it charges higher prices during holidays and popular weeks and lower prices for off-peak visits. In general, you’ll find the lowest pricing in late August and early September, and for weekday visits to the parks.

“In Florida, the kids are back in school by August, so the parks are less crowded and the prices are lower,” says Dayle Bland, a personal vacation advisor specializing in planning Disney trips.

“Weather-wise, it’s a hotter time of year, but if you can get past that and plan your days accordingly, you can have a great visit at a better price point,” she adds.

Choose Your Hotel Carefully

Disney offers three levels of hotels — value, moderate and deluxe — with three levels of pricing.

“The great thing about Disney is that there are resorts for every budget,” says Allison DePesa, a travel advisor with Marvelous Mouse Travels.

Those looking to keep costs as low as possible will likely want to stay at the “value” hotels. You can also stay in a non-Disney hotel, but it’s important to factor in the cost of transportation to the parks. Those staying at Disney resorts have access to free on-site parking as well as free shuttles that run about every 20 minutes.

Plan For Food Expenses

Food inside the parks can get expensive, which is where Disney’s Dining Plans can come in handy.

“If you are staying at a Disney resort on a package, you can opt for the Disney Dining Plan, but these might not always be the best value. Save money by bringing your own sandwiches and snacks. Small cooler bags are allowed, but remember no loose ice,” Carrie Bradley, a frequent Disney World visitor and founder of VisitingOrlandoWithKids.com, wrote in an email.

She added that you should budget around $50 per person, per day for food if you eat at the parks and don’t dine at character table service restaurants.

Some guests also opt to get groceries delivered to their hotels (Disney hotels will accept and store your deliveries while you’re out). Going this route, you can make your own breakfast and bring snacks to the parks.

Set a Limit on Souvenirs

Impulse purchases at souvenir shops are an easy way to bust your budget. Try to avoid spending too much time in the gift shops, where the temptation can be hard to resist — or, set a limit for how much each person can spend on souvenirs per day or throughout the vacation.

If your family really wants to get into the spirit and don Disney apparel for the trip, stock up ahead of time at stores like Target or Kohl’s, which carry licensed apparel. “They have awesome selections,” DePesa says. “Kohl’s does a whole line of family-matching Disney apparel.”

Keep an Eye Out for New Discounts

Disney occasionally hosts promotions that offer discounted pricing on tickets or hotels for specific periods. For example, you can save 50% on select kids’ tickets through September 20, 2025.

If you’ve already booked your visit, you or your travel agent can call Disney to retroactively apply the promotion to your purchase, if it qualifies.

