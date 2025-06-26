The Ultimate Disney World Packing List for 2025

You’ve reserved your park tickets and restaurants, booked the flights and accommodations; now it’s time to pack your bags for…

You’ve reserved your park tickets and restaurants, booked the flights and accommodations; now it’s time to pack your bags for your epic Disney World vacation. Read on for our complete list of what to bring to ensure a fun and comfortable trip. (And don’t forget to leave space in your carry-on or checked suitcase for all your Disney souvenirs!) Download the Disney World Packing List printable PDF here.

For the park

Small backpack or bag

You’ll probably see plenty of Loungefly backpacks around Disney parks, and for good reason: These bags are quality-made and adorable to boot. If you want something smaller, consider a fanny pack.

Backpacks and purses are allowed on most Disney rides as there will be a pouch to stow them in (or space to tuck them by your feet). A few rides, like TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom and Kali River Rapids in Animal Kingdom, offer complimentary lockers. Ride lockers are only free for a certain amount of time, so don’t forget to grab your bag after the ride.

Keep in mind that backpacks larger than 24 x 15 x 18 inches are prohibited.

Disney ears

There’s one thing you’re bound to see at every Disney park: Disney ears. Though plenty of styles are sold at the parks, they can be pricey. Explore cheaper alternatives on Amazon or more unique offerings on Etsy.

Some ears can be fragile and difficult to pack, so consider purchasing an ears travel case to keep them safe.

Lanyard

A Disney lanyard is another popular item, as pins and pin-trading are a big part of Disney culture. Like Disney ears, you’ll find plenty of lanyards offered at stores around the parks, but more affordable options can be found on Amazon.

Walking shoes

It’s not uncommon to achieve more than 15,000 steps on any given day at a Disney park. Whether you’re walking around the parks or waiting in lines, you’ll want a pair of durable walking shoes for your Disney vacation.

Waterproof shoes (or extra socks)

If you’re planning to go on a Disney water ride, either wear waterproof walking shoes or plan to hit the ride at the very end of the day, as there’s nothing worse than walking around the parks with wet tennis shoes. Comfortable Chaco and Teva sandals are perfect for walking and water rides alike.

If you plan to brave a water ride early in the day wearing tennis shoes, keep an extra pair of socks on hand.

Biker shorts

To avoid chafing, shorts that cover the thighs are a must. Explore biker shorts on Amazon. If you’re planning on wearing a dress or skirt, consider slipping these thinner antichafing shorts from Thigh Society underneath.

Deodorant or anti-chafing balm

If you’re not interested in biker shorts, make sure to carry deodorant — which works well against chafing when rubbed on the thighs — or anti-chafing balm such as Body Glide.

Portable battery

While the My Disney Experience app is extremely helpful, it can also drain your phone’s battery, so it’s essential to have a portable charger on hand. You can buy a FuelRod portable phone charger at kiosks located throughout Disney World for about $40. For a cheaper option, this INIU battery (around $20) will keep your phone charged all day long.

Portable fan

It’s no secret: Disney days can be sweltering, especially if you’re visiting in the summer. Though the ride lines are often inside an air-conditioned building (or at least covered), it’s a good idea to have some cooling items on hand, such as a portable handheld fan.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must in sunny Orlando, Florida. Consider purchasing a sustainable option, like Badger mineral sunscreen.

Sunglasses with straps

Having a strap for your sunglasses can save you from losing them on fast-paced rides. Grab a strap for each member of the family with this six-pack on Amazon, available in many colors.

Lip balm

Sun exposure and dehydration can quickly dry out lips, so make sure to carry some lip balm, such as Burt’s Bees (especially an option with SPF). The kids can’t go wrong with Disney lip balm; choose from a variety of styles including Disney princesses and Avengers.

Small water bottle

Staying hydrated is key to safely enjoying your Disney World vacation. Take a small water bottle with you, like this stainless steel option on Amazon, and refill it as often as possible at the drinking fountains around the parks.

Note that glass containers are prohibited within the parks.

Poncho or rain jacket

Traveling to Disney World between May and October? There’s a good chance you’ll face some rain, as that timeframe is Florida’s wet season. You can purchase compact, disposable ponchos for everyone in the family with this five-pack on Amazon for adults and kids. Just keep in mind that ponchos can trap heat, so you might prefer a breathable rain jacket for a trip in the warmer months.

Ziploc bags

To keep belongings dry or simply pack some snacks, Ziploc bags are a must for any Disney traveler.

Hair ties or clips

If you have long hair, a ponytail may be most comfortable in the Florida heat and humidity. Disney scrunchies — like this two-pack option on Amazon — are a cute accessory to add extra style to your outfit and keep you cool.

To keep the hair out of your face, accessorize with a Disney hair bow clip, perfects for kids and adults alike.

Hand sanitizer

There are many touchable surfaces at Disney World, from line railings and the rides themselves to dining tables and benches. Stay healthy by sanitizing your hands as often as possible. Touchland hand sanitizer spray smells great and doesn’t have the stickiness of other sanitizers. You can even get a special edition Disney option.

Wipes

It’s never a bad idea to travel with wipes, which can help keep you clean and cool. If you have sensitive skin, consider hypoallergenic Wet Ones wipes for your face and hands.

First aid including moleskin and bandages

One of the biggest mistakes Disneygoers make is underestimating the amount of walking and standing they’ll do in the parks. Though there are first aid services available in every park, it’s a good idea to have some of your favorite remedies on hand. Moleskin is a must for blisters, and Disney bandages can pull a smile after a painful cut or scrape.

Motion sickness remedies

Though Disney rides typically aren’t as intense as rides at some other theme parks (like Universal Studios Florida), travelers prone to motion sickness will still want to bring some non-drowsy (or less drowsy) Dramamine and motion sickness patches along with them.

Bitbelts for MagicBands

A Disney MagicBand is used to enter the theme parks, unlock your Disney Resort hotel door, link all your Disney PhotoPass photos, charge food and merchandise, and more — meaning you definitely don’t want to lose it. A Bitbelt is designed to help secure your MagicBand to your wrist so you’re not just relying on the MagicBand clasp. You can find MagicBands online at the Disney store and Bitbelts (including ones that glow in the dark) on Amazon.

Metal straws

Disney provides mostly paper straws: a sustainable alternative to plastic. However, for folks who have difficulties or sensory issues using paper straws, a reusable metal straw is a must. (For extra charm, consider purchasing a Disney straw cap.)

For the hotel

After a long day at Disney, there’s nothing better than putting your feet up and relaxing in your hotel room. You’ll need some rest, especially if you’re planning to get back out to another Disney park — or two — the next day. Here are some items to help make your hotel stay as comfortable (and on theme) as possible.

[Read: The Best Hotels in Disney World, Florida]

Disney pajamas (and slippers)

A comfy set of pajamas is a welcome change after walking around in sweaty clothes all day. Shop Disney pajamas on Amazon for girls, boys, women and men. And don’t forget a soft pair of Disney slippers to compliment your eveningwear.

Book or e-reader

What better way to keep the Disney magic alive than reading a fairytale back in your hotel room? If you don’t want to pack a book, bring a lightweight Kindle Paperwhite (and a Kindle Kids for your children).

Swimsuit

Whether you’re visiting a Disney water park or lounging at the hotel pool, a swimsuit is a must. Browse Disney swimsuits for kids on Amazon.

Toiletry bag

Keep all your toiletries in a fun, TSA-approved Disney toiletry bag. Bundle it with a wet bag that you can take to the parks and store all your valuables in for water rides.

Aloe vera

If you’re suffering from a sunburn, soothing aloe vera gel can give some much-needed relief.

Foot mask

Chances are, your feet are going to be sore after a day of walking around Disney World. Bring a self-heating foot mask to recover before more theme park exploring.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are important for hydration and regulating fluid balance — which might be irregular after a busy, activity-filled day. Enjoy a hydrating, electrolyte-packed drink in your hotel room with Liquid I.V. or Buoy.

