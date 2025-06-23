The New United Quest Card’s Welcome Offer Is its Best by a Mile (Actually, Lots of Them)

Chase has been making some bold card updates as of late, and this update on its The New United Quest?…

Chase has been making some bold card updates as of late, and this update on its The New United Quest? Card could be another game-changer for travelers. For a limited time, new cardholders can score the card’s largest welcome offer ever.

Learn more about the details below and why it makes the card worth considering for certain types of travelers.

Welcome Offer Details

Up until Chase announced its bonus boost, The New United Quest? Cardholders were able to earn 60,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles and 500 Premier Qualifying Points by meeting the minimum spending requirement after opening a card account. That was already a pretty generous offer for the card, which carries a $350 annual fee, but it pales in comparison to the new deal.

Cardholders can now earn 100,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles and 3,000 PQPs after spending $4,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from opening an account. This offer is set to end Aug. 20, 2025.

Now let’s break down what that actually means. An extra 40,000 United MileagePlus bonus miles could be enough to cover a free flight (or even more than one) depending on the booking. As for the PQP boost, starting off with 3,000 gets you halfway to Premier Silver tier status before your first flight. This is a nice head start if you’ll be flying frequently and want to rise in the ranks of the UnitedMileage program. Moving to higher tier status unlocks perks like flight upgrades, priority boarding and bonus miles.

More About the Card

This isn’t the first major update for The New United Quest? Card this year. Other recent enhancements to the card include:

— A $200 annual United Travel Credits for a United flight or other select United purchases

— Up to $80 in United Travel Credits annually on Avis or Budget purchases when you pay with your card

— A 10,000-mile discount to use toward an eligible award flight on your account anniversary. You can also earn an additional 10,000-mile award flight discount after spending $20,000 on purchases each calendar year.

— A 1,000 PQP bonus each year, plus opportunities to earn PQPs through card spend

On top of all that, The New United Quest? Card also carried over some of its popular benefits, including free first and second checked bags for the primary cardholder and one companion (valued at up to $360 per round trip). Taking advantage of that benefit alone covers the annual fee, by the way.

Should You Get The New United Quest? Card?

The first rule of any rewards card is that you should aim to pay your balance in full every month so that interest charges won’t negate what you’re earning. If you’re responsible with your credit lines, decide next whether the card matches your spending style and offers benefits and rewards that you can maximize.

For this particular card, the other big consideration is whether or not you’re a United loyalist who flies frequently enough to justify the fee. If you are, then this might be the best time to act before this welcome offer goes away.

If you don’t feel the $350 annual fee is worth it, you might consider a lower-tier United card like The New United? Explorer Card, with a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150, or a general travel rewards card that has flexible redemption like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

