The Median Emergency Fund Balance is $10K. Is That Enough?

While you can’t be certain of what the future holds, one thing’s for sure — you will encounter surprise expenses.

From car problems and job layoffs to unexpected medical or dental bills, life tends to throw curveballs at your budget. That’s where an emergency fund comes in, absorbing the costs and shielding you from debt and stress. But how big should your financial safety net be?

With the help of PureSpectrum, U.S. News recently surveyed 1,207 Americans regarding their financial well-being. The results showed that among those with an emergency fund, the median balance was $10,000. But is that enough?

How Big Should Your Emergency Fund Be?

Experts generally recommend that your emergency fund be large enough to cover three to six months’ worth of essential living expenses.

“Three to six months of core, nondiscretionary spending should be the target for most in an emergency fund. Single filers may aim for closer to three months while couples/families should consider five to six months,” Dan Costigan, certified financial planner and wealth advisor at Two Palms Financial, said in an email.

If your monthly bills are $5,000, your emergency fund balance should be somewhere between $15,000 and $30,000.

Is a $10K Emergency Fund Big Enough?

Using the above guideline, a $10,000 emergency fund may be enough if your monthly living expenses are $3,333 or less. Otherwise, it’d be beneficial to beef it up.

“That $10,000 could be enough for a single person, no kids and modest living expenses. What about a family of four with a mortgage, car payments and child expenses? That rainy day fund could be exhausted in a little over a month,” Drew Boyer, certified financial planner and president of Boyer Financial Group, wrote in an email.

Find the minimum balance you should keep in your emergency fund by multiplying your mandatory monthly bills by three. Think of essentials like rent or your mortgage payment, utilities, insurance, transportation costs and groceries — not discretionary expenses like indulgent dinners out or entertainment.

“Pro tip: If your job or income is unstable, you need to lean closer to six months. If you’re in a household with two incomes, then three months’ savings could be enough,” Boyer said.

Why Is An Emergency Fund Necessary?

An emergency fund is essential to maintaining financial stability.

“In today’s unpredictable economy, where prices for everything have seemingly doubled and health insurance doesn’t pay nearly enough of an untimely health care bill, you’re only one unexpected problem away from derailing any of your summer plans,” Boyer said.

An emergency fund provides a buffer against surprise expenses, protecting your bank account while offering peace of mind.

“To not have to resort to extraordinarily costly measures, like using a credit card, the cash you saved is your very own insurance policy. Think of it as a financial airbag in the event of a crash. This isn’t vacation money; it’s breathe-a-sigh-of-relief money,” Boyer says.

Tips on Building an Emergency Fund

Building an emergency fund can feel like a pipe dream if your budget is tight. But financial experts say there are steps you can take to make it happen.

Shana Hennigan, chief business officer at online savings platform Raisin, says, “Start where you are, even if it’s $10 a week. Set up automatic transfers into a high-yield savings account so you never have to think about it. When your paycheck hits, your opportunity fund gets funded first.” While it may not be much, this practice will build a habit that gets you headed in the right direction.”

It can also help to start with smaller goals and work your way up. “Setting smaller, more attainable goals will keep reinforcing your savings habit. Think: $1,000, then $3,000, then $10,000. Make this something you feel like you can do,” Boyer said.

He adds that windfalls present a good opportunity. “If you receive any unexpected funds from a bonus, tax refund or inheritance, don’t spend it; save it. A lump sum can give you a helpful jumpstart toward your goal.”

And you may need to reframe how you think about saving. “If one truly wants to prioritize savings, it cannot be a residual — what’s left over. It should be a line item on your budget. You don’t successfully build wealth by simply taking what you have left after all your expenses,” wrote Robert Johnson, chartered financial analyst and professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, in an email.

The Bottom Line

While $10,000 may not be a large enough emergency fund balance for every American household, it’s a solid start — especially considering that two in five Americans don’t have an emergency savings fund at all. If your monthly expenses would drain a $10,000 balance in fewer than three months, experts recommend you keep growing your fund.

