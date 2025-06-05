The 9 Top Hotels Near Port Canaveral

We’ve all heard the horror stories: a family misses their cruise vacation due to canceled flights, missed connections or jammed…

We’ve all heard the horror stories: a family misses their cruise vacation due to canceled flights, missed connections or jammed roadways. Thankfully, there’s a way to nearly ensure you get on the cruise you booked months ago: arrive a day early and stay in a hotel near the embarkation port the night before your voyage.

At Port Canaveral, a popular cruise port near Orlando, Florida, you can set sail aboard Disney Wish, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas and many other ships. There are plenty of hotels near the Port Canaveral cruise port, ranging from budget-friendly accommodations to luxury resorts just minutes away. Even better, some of these properties offer shuttles and extended parking services to get you to your ship efficiently — without the hassle of parking at the terminal. Read on to see our list of the top hotels near Port Canaveral.

Budget hotels near Port Canaveral

Hyatt Place Cape Canaveral

One of the best budget-friendly hotels near Port Canaveral with a shuttle is the Hyatt Place Cape Canaveral. Located about 1 mile southwest of the port, the modern hotel has clean rooms with views of the cruise terminal, so you may be able to see your ship from your room on embarkation morning. This Hyatt outpost offers shuttle service between the property and Port Canaveral for $9 plus tax, each way. Guests can reserve shuttle times two weeks before their check-in date. There is also extended cruise parking, which starts at $65 for up to five days.

A stay at the hotel includes access to an outdoor pool, free Wi-Fi and a fitness center. If your vacation lines up with a rocket launch, you can even head to the rooftop to see shuttles lift off from Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Port Canaveral, FL

About 1 mile southwest of Port Canaveral, the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Port Canaveral, FL, is a great pick for cruise passengers. The hotel offers a Fly and Stay package, which includes airport and cruise port transportation. Those who are driving in will also be glad to know that this hotel near the Port Canaveral cruise port has long-term parking packages starting at $65 (plus tax) for up to five days. This allows you to leave your car at the hotel and take a convenient shuttle to your cruise ship. Shuttle service to the terminal is $9 per person, each way; book by calling the hotel up to a week prior to your cruise departure date. (Those who book a cruise package receive included transportation for two guests.)

Additionally, this property offers complimentary cookies and coffee in the lobby, free Wi-Fi access, a swimming pool, a fitness center and free breakfast. Check-out isn’t until noon, which means you can sleep in a bit before heading to the port.

Best Western Cocoa Beach — Port Canaveral

[IMAGE]

Just a short walk from the Cocoa Beach Pier is the Best Western Cocoa Beach — Port Canaveral. This hotel — situated about 3 miles south of Port Canaveral — offers standard rooms and suites, the latter of which each has a separate living area, a refrigerator and a microwave. With two outdoor pools, a garden courtyard and fire pits, a pre-cruise stay is filled with on-site fun. Before heading to the cruise terminal, your group can enjoy a free full breakfast and views of the beach.

This hotel offers a Stay and Cruise package, which includes parking at the hotel and a shuttle to Port Canaveral.

Midrange hotels near Port Canaveral

Radisson Resort at the Port

[IMAGE]

Families looking to enjoy a night or two before their cruise from Port Canaveral should consider the Radisson Resort at the Port. The resort-style hotel is about 1.5 miles south of the cruise terminal and offers a host of amenities, including Wi-Fi access, an outdoor pool, outdoor tennis courts and a tiki bar.

If you’re flying into Orlando International Airport, look into the resort’s airport shuttle service packages, which include transfers to and from the property. There are also a handful of packages that can get you to Port Canaveral with ease. Consider the Snooze and Cruise package, which comes with round-trip shuttle service for two from the hotel to the port (additional guests cost $6 per person). Meanwhile, Park & Cruise packages include accommodations for one night, parking at a secured lot for a set number of nights, and shuttle service to and from Port Canaveral for up to four people ($6 per extra guest).

Hampton Inn & Suites Cape Canaveral Cruise Port

[IMAGE]

About 1 mile southwest of Port Canaveral’s cruise port is the Hampton Inn & Suites Cape Canaveral Cruise Port. Stays at this midrange hotel include hot breakfast, access to an outdoor tiki bar, free Wi-Fi and a fitness center with Peloton bikes. Kids (or older outer space enthusiasts) will love taking pictures with the space suit in the hotel lobby. This property offers a Park, Stay, & Go package; book a one-night stay and receive round-trip shuttle service and parking for up to seven nights.

SpringHill Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach

[IMAGE]

SpringHill Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach is a new all-suite hotel located a short distance from the cruise terminal, the Kennedy Space Center and Cocoa Beach. Families will love this hotel because all of the rooms convert into two separate sleeping areas: a main bedroom and a living room with a pull-out couch. The hotel also offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi access, an outdoor pool and a fire pit.

Shuttle service from the hotel to Port Canaveral costs around $11 per person. If you plan to park your car at the hotel for the duration of your cruise, you’ll pay about $13 per night. Shuttle reservations to Port Canaveral can be made at the front desk the night before your cruise on a first-come, first-served basis. The property also offers a shuttle to and from Orlando International Airport; fees cost $28 one-way or $50 round-trip. Call the hotel to schedule this service ahead of time.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach

[IMAGE]

Just 1 mile southwest of the cruise terminal, you’ll find the Homewood Suites by Hilton Cape Canaveral-Cocoa Beach. The hotel offers traditional guest rooms and larger suites for those who want some extra room. Included with your stay is breakfast, access to an outdoor pool, a tiki bar, Wi-Fi, a fitness center with Peloton bikes and a Wednesday evening happy hour.

Those driving to the hotel can leave a car at the property for $10 per night, plus tax. You can then call for a rideshare pickup or a private shuttle to the Port Canaveral cruise terminal. Alternatively, the hotel offers a Park, Stay, & Go package, where a one-night stay is bundled with parking for up to seven nights and shuttle service to and from your cruise ship.

Luxury hotels near Port Canaveral

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

[IMAGE]

One of the closest true luxury hotels near Port Canaveral with shuttle service is the Lake Nona Wave Hotel. The hotel is about 5 miles south of Orlando International Airport and around 45 miles west of Port Canaveral. It is known for its art collection, with 500 pieces on display. The wellness-focused rooms have restorative mattresses, Nespresso machines, Frette linens and stunning views of Orlando. There are also two Michelin-recommended restaurants on-site — Nami and BACÁN — which are perfect for a decadent pre-cruise meal.

The hotel offers a Come Sail A Wave package, which includes a one-night stay plus a one-way luxury transfer to or from Port Canaveral. If you want to stay at the hotel before and after your cruise, you can book the same package twice for the appropriate nights, and luxury transfers will be included for both directions.

Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront

[IMAGE]

Around 5.5 miles south of Port Canaveral’s cruise terminal is the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront. The four-star resort has an outdoor pool deck, seaside restaurants and direct beach access, making this an ideal spot to kick off any cruise vacation. Get into the beach state of mind at one of two open-air bars on the property: Castaways Beach Bar and Longboards Tiki Beach Grille. The latter features live entertainment on weekends.

Book your night here under the Park, Stay, & Go package, which includes a one-night stay and parking for up to seven nights. The package also includes shuttle service to and from the cruise port.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Megan duBois has been covering travel, cruising and theme parks for five-plus years. She has taken more than 50 cruises, has traveled to four continents and more than 25 countries, and has visited a dozen theme parks around the world. Her work appears online and in print in major publications like U.S. News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes and more.

