The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026

When considering where to set up home, you may prioritize affordability for reasons such as the economy, family or career plans, or simply to live more frugally. Affordability is a priority to many when relocating — so much so that it’s the second-highest weighted factor in U.S. News’ Best Places to Live rankings, behind quality of life.

To pinpoint the most affordable places on the list, we compared the median annual household income with the housing cost in each city (the Housing Affordability Index), along with a regional cost of living index.

The cities on this list have their own unique characteristics, although many share a border with other states or metro areas that provide access to additional pursuits and activities.

Above all, these 25 places share the fact that their residents spend less of their median household income on living expenses and rent or mortgage costs. Here are the 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.

25. Battle Creek, Michigan

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 537 Population: 52,138 Median Household Income: $51,991 Cost of Living Rank: 19

Known as the birthplace of the cereal industry thanks to the Kellogg brothers, Battle Creek — located in southwest Michigan, about 120 miles west of Detroit — hosts the annual National Cereal Festival each summer (June 14 this year). On weekends, families explore rides and exhibits at Binder Park Zoo, while others test their luck at FireKeepers Casino.

Although Battle Creek’s rank in the overall Best Places to Live is the second lowest on this list of the 25 cheapest places to live, its cost of living rank fares significantly better.

Renting in Battle Creek, at a median of $703, is well below the U.S. median rent of $1,127, and the city’s median home value, at $138,764, is nearly a third of the national average home value of $370,489.

Learn more about Battle Creek.

24. Florissant, Missouri

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 256 Population: 51,437 Median Household Income: $69,194 Cost of Living Rank: 56

Florissant is a small city in eastern Missouri about 20 miles from downtown St. Louis. As one of the oldest settlements in the state, Florissant’s beginnings are documented as early as 1786. Residents come across original buildings, churches and homes as they run errands or attend religious services in the old town’s historic district.

Florissant has a higher median rent than most on this list, at $959, and a median home value of $149,125. Due to higher home expenses and a median household income that’s about $10,000 below the national average, renters spend 16.6% of their income on rent — the highest percentage among the 25 cities on this list.

Learn more about Florissant.

23. McAllen, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 20 Population: 144,628 Median Household Income: $59,255 Cost of Living Rank: 9

Located in the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen is about 70 miles from the Gulf Coast. Residents can take a day trip to the beach or kayak nearby at Town Lake at Firemen’s Park. The region is known as one of the best for birdwatching in the U.S., with hundreds of species of birds and butterflies.

Of the 25 most affordable places to live, McAllen is the highest-ranked place for quality of life, at No. 23 overall, and holds the third-highest spot on this list in the overall Best Places to Live. The median rent in McAllen is $783, well below the U.S. median rent of $1,127, and the median home value is $169,631, more than $200,000 less than the national average.

Learn more about McAllen.

22. Florence, South Carolina

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 284 Population: 40,618 Median Household Income: $60,979 Cost of Living Rank: 144

The small city of Florence originated as a railroad terminal in the mid-1800s, where supplies, artillery and troops were transported during the Civil War. The only South Carolina city on this list, Florence is the home of the annual SC Pecan Music and Food Festival that celebrates one of the state’s favorite nuts with music, games and pecan treats.

The median home value in Florence is $186,847, and the median rent is $619, both well below the national figures. Residents spend just 12.2% of their median household income on rent — a figure that is tied for the third lowest of this list. However, the city’s median household income is more than $18,000 less than the national average.

Learn more about Florence.

21. Harlingen, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 112 Population: 72,238 Median Household Income: $52,137 Cost of Living Rank: 3

Harlingen, located in southern Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, is less than an hour’s drive from the Gulf Coast. Residents enjoy close proximity to South Padre Island, where they can surf, windsurf, kitesurf, ride horses, watch dolphins and splash around the Beach Waterpark.

Harlingen residents benefit from a low cost of living, which is the best on this list and No. 3 in the overall rankings. With a median rent of $719 and a median home value of $136,388, Harlingen’s housing costs are far below the $1,127 U.S. median rent and $370,489 national average home value. Those low housing costs offset the city’s median household income, which is more than $27,000 less than the national median.

Learn more about Harlingen.

20. Joplin, Missouri

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 336 Population: 53,621 Median Household Income: $52,626 Cost of Living Rank: 32

Located in the Ozarks in southwest Missouri, Joplin has plenty of ways for residents to take in the natural landscape, including at Grand Falls — the largest continuously running waterfall in the state — and trails along Shoal Creek. The famous Route 66 in Joplin is known simply as Main Street, and the city is conveniently situated near the borders of Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Joplin’s low housing prices and cost of living make it an affordable place to call home. The median rent in Joplin is $640 and the median home value is $154,286, more than two times less than the national average of $370,489.

Learn more about Joplin.

19. St. Joseph, Missouri

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 415 Population: 71,319 Median Household Income: $59,100 Cost of Living Rank: 131

In 1860, St. Joseph was one of two starting points for the Pony Express, which delivered mail across a 2,000-mile trail to California. Today, thanks to its proximity to Kansas City, Missouri, St. Joseph hosts the Kansas City Chiefs summer training camp at Missouri Western State University.

St. Joseph’s housing costs are affordable compared with national figures. The city’s median rent of $633 is far below the U.S. median rent of $1,127, and its median home value of $156,229 is more than $214,000 less than the national average. While their dollars go further in this city on the Missouri River, St. Joseph residents’ median household income is $20,000 less than the national average. Still, its cost of living is within the top 15% of the 859 ranked Best Places to Live.

Learn more about St. Joseph.

18. Dothan, Alabama

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 190 Population: 70,763 Median Household Income: $57,430 Cost of Living Rank: 65

Dothan, a small city near Alabama’s southeastern corner, is an affordable place to live, particularly for renters. Its median rent is among the lowest on this list, at $624 — residents spend just 13% of their median household income on rent. Homeowners may not fare so well, as the median home value of $187,797 is one of the highest on this list.

Dothan locals can explore 50 acres of botanical gardens and nature trails, enjoy southern fare at local restaurants and tee off at golf courses. Dothan hosts the annual National Peanut Festival, celebrating the harvest and local peanut farmers with musical performances, petting zoos, a parade and more.

Learn more about Dothan.

17. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 60 Population: 135,876 Median Household Income: $70,160 Cost of Living Rank: 167

Cedar Rapids, a Midwestern city on the banks of the Cedar River, is Iowa’s only city on this list. Residents have several cultural centers at their fingertips, including the National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library, which is a Smithsonian affiliate that has artifacts and holds events.

The median rent is $715 and the median home value is $174,452, and both are much lower than national figures. Residents spend just 12.2% of their median household income on rent — a figure that is tied for the third lowest on this list. With its low housing costs, Cedar Rapids shines in housing affordability, although residents have a median household income that is around $9,000 less than the national average.

Learn more about Cedar Rapids.

16. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 639 Population: 18,187 Median Household Income: $33,906 Cost of Living Rank: 51

Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, has the smallest population of this list. The Cambria Iron Co. of Johnstown, founded in 1852, is credited with innovations in iron and steel technology. Today, the building is a National Historic Landmark that houses the Center for Metal Arts, which provides the local forging community a space to learn and work.

Johnstown has the lowest median rent on this list, at $444, as well as the lowest median home value, $46,678. In step with these figures, this small city also has the lowest median household income, which is around $45,000 less than the national average. Still, of this list, Johnstown residents spend the least amount of their income on home costs.

Learn more about Johnstown.

15. Wichita Falls, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 178 Population: 103,148 Median Household Income: $58,754 Cost of Living Rank: 15

Wichita Falls is home to Midwestern State University, an institution recognized for its support of first-generation college students, with an enrollment of more than 50% first-gen students. Residents of this northern Texas town can walk, jog, bike and rollerblade on more than 20 miles of the Circle Trail that runs through neighborhoods and along streams.

Wichita Falls’ median rent is $749, and its median home value is $148,320 — the latter of which is more than $222,000 less than the national average of $370,489. The median household income of Wichita Falls residents is more than $20,000 behind the national average of $79,466, but the city is within the top 10% for housing affordability on the overall list, and its low cost of living lands within the top 2%.

Learn more about Wichita Falls.

14. Katy, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 45 Population: 23,079 Median Household Income: $124,253 Cost of Living Rank: 118

Katy has the highest median household income of this list, and it’s nearly $45,000 more than the national median. Additionally, on this list, the city’s top median home value of $343,597 and second-highest median rent of $1,196 reflect the area’s high income. Katy residents spend just 11.6% of their median household income on rent — the second lowest on this list of 25 most affordable places to live.

Only 30 miles west of Houston, Katy and the surrounding area are home to the Katy Prairie Preserve, which contains more than 19,000 acres of habitat. The preserve has marked pedestrian trails and is open for wildlife observation, tours and special field trips.

Learn more about Katy.

13. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 12 Population: 116,677 Median Household Income: $86,442 Cost of Living Rank: 68

Broken Arrow is the second-highest ranked place of this list in the overall Best Places to Live rankings. Located in northeast Oklahoma within the Muscogee Nation, it was named for the first residents of the area who arrived around 200 years ago. Residents enjoy hiking trails, a natural spring system and a suspension bridge at Ray Harral Nature Park. And, in a dedicated veterans park, the city honors its service members with events and memorials.

Broken Arrow has the third-highest median home value of the 25 on this list, at $233,573, and is among the top three highest for median rent, at $1,000. To afford these housing costs, the city’s median household income is $7,000 higher than the national median.

Learn more about Broken Arrow.

12. League City, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 6 Population: 106,330 Median Household Income: $120,670 Cost of Living Rank: 108

League City is ranked No. 6 overall in the Best Places to Live rankings — the highest on this list of the cheapest places to live. League City’s median rent is the highest, too, at $1,231, and its median home value is the second highest at $327,511, behind its neighbor Katy. In addition, the medium-sized city has the second-highest median household income on this list, which is $41,000 more than the national median.

Located along Clear Lake, League City is about 30 miles from downtown Houston. It’s also a short drive to the Port of Galveston on the Gulf Coast. Nearby is the Space Center Houston, a science and space exploration learning center with exhibits, artifacts and experiences for all.

Learn more about League City.

11. Laredo, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 41 Population: 256,842 Median Household Income: $63,802 Cost of Living Rank: 12

This southern border city, with the largest population of the cheapest places list, connects the U.S. and Mexico via the Rio Grande. The Port of Laredo is one of the busiest ports in the U.S. for international trade.

Laredo’s history is preserved in the nearly 200-year-old Casa Ortiz, which was a rest stop for travelers from Mexico, and is used today for educational purposes. For nearby recreation, residents can enjoy Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Laredo’s overall rank in the Best Places to Live rankings and low cost of living contribute to its overall affordability. With a median rent of $795 and a median home value of $174,659, the city is well below national figures for both.

Learn more about Laredo.

10. Midland, Michigan

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 32 Population: 42,858 Median Household Income: $75,889 Cost of Living Rank: 72

Located in central Michigan, Midland is known for midcentury modern architecture and its community’s more than 400 structures in this style. Outside of the intricate homes, residents can enjoy the grounds of the Dow Gardens and stroll along a 1,400-foot-long canopy walk among the trees.

Midland is the most desirable of the cheapest places to live, coming in at No. 7 for desirability in the overall Best Places to Live rankings. The median rent in Midland is $873 and the median home value is $194,845 — although the city’s design tradition might have landed it among the pricier home values of this list. However, Midland’s median home value is nearly $176,000 less than the national average, while household income is just slightly below national figures.

Learn more about Midland.

9. Anniston, Alabama

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 355 Population: 22,262 Median Household Income: $48,809 Cost of Living Rank: 63

Anniston is a small city in northeast Alabama that began its economic pursuits in the iron industry. In 1873, residents built a furnace to produce iron, and years later, the city added cotton textile production. American history is preserved with murals in Anniston’s old Greyhound Bus Depot, honoring where the Freedom Riders were attacked in 1961.

The city’s median home value is $141,900, and it has the second-lowest rent on the list of cheapest places at $513. Anniston’s median household income is the third lowest on the list, and is more than $30,000 less than the national median of $79,466. However, Anniston residents spend less of their income on rent costs than many other citizens on this list.

Learn more about Anniston.

8. Fort Smith, Arkansas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 187 Population: 90,575 Median Household Income: $53,853 Cost of Living Rank: 11

Fort Smith’s 200-year history that encompasses the U.S. military, the Old West and the removal of Native Americans is preserved at the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Situated on the Arkansas River in the northwest of the state, residents can explore additional landmarks in the Belle Grove Historic District and stroll among its Victorian-style homes.

Fort Smith’s median rent is among the lowest of the 25 cheapest places, at $594. However, it’s tied for the highest median home-value-to-income ratio on this list — so residents spend more of their income on home costs — with a home value of $176,305, and a median household income that is more than $25,000 below the national median.

Learn more about Fort Smith.

7. Eagle Pass, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 205 Population: 27,962 Median Household Income: $52,445 Cost of Living Rank: 5

Another city on the Rio Grande in southwest Texas, Eagle Pass is known as “Mexico’s Door.” It’s a short distance from sister city Piedras Negras, in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. In these neighboring communities, residents can enjoy authentic Mexican culture on both sides of the border.

With a cost of living rank of No. 5 — the second best of the cheapest places list — Eagle Pass is highly affordable. The city’s median rent is $592 and its median home value is $161,889, well below national figures. When compared with others on this list of 25, more of residents’ income goes toward their home costs, as the median household income is about $27,000 less than the national median.

Learn more about Eagle Pass.

6. Bay City, Michigan

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 280 Population: 33,011 Median Household Income: $47,116 Cost of Living Rank: 15

In east central Michigan, Bay City is located on the Saginaw River near Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. It’s a shipping port that also has riverside parks and walkways. Residents can browse preowned and imported wares at the 60,000-square-foot Bay City Antiques Center, one of the area’s largest antique malls.

Bay City’s median rent is $636 and its median home value is $90,930 — the latter of which is the third lowest on this list. Residents have the third lowest home-value-to-income ratio on this list, meaning they spend less of their income on their home costs than others. However, the median household income is more than $32,000 less than the national median.

Learn more about Bay City.

5. Mission, Texas

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 70 Population: 91,911 Median Household Income: $60,127 Cost of Living Rank: 7

Mission, a small city that borders Mexico and the Rio Grande, got its name from the La Lomita Chapel, an important religious site in South Texas’ history. In the winter months, residents have a bounty of citrus fruits to enjoy: Mission holds the annual Texas Citrus Fiesta in January to celebrate the Rio Grande Valley’s grapefruit and orange harvests.

Mission’s affordability is boosted by its cost of living ranking at No. 7, the third-best on the list of the cheapest places. Housing affordability contributes as well, with a median rent of $699 and a median home value of $165,761 — less than half of the national average. That affordable housing is a relief for Mission residents, as the median household income is about $19,000 lower than the national median of $79,466.

Learn more about Mission.

4. Springfield, Illinois

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 332 Population: 113,645 Median Household Income: $64,709 Cost of Living Rank: 47

Springfield is the capital of Illinois, the place where Abraham Lincoln called home and the location of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. It’s also where former President Barack Obama launched his candidacy for president. Outside of politics, Springfield hosts the annual Illinois State Fair.

This central Illinois city lands high on the cheapest places list thanks to its mix of affordable housing and low daily expenses. In Springfield, the median rent is $711 and the median home value is $153,738 — much lower than the U.S. median rent of $1,127 and average home value of $370,489. The city’s median household income, however, lags nearly $15,000 behind the national figure.

Learn more about Springfield.

3. Weirton, West Virginia

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 207 Population: 18,403 Median Household Income: $57,282 Cost of Living Rank: 164

Weirton is highly affordable thanks to its median rent of $528, the third lowest on the cheapest places list, and its median home value of $117,561. Residents spend a mere 11.1% of their median household income on rent — the lowest percentage of the list. Overall, Weirton takes the top spot on this list for the affordability metric and ranks No. 3 among the overall Best Places to Live in that category.

Bordering Pennsylvania and Ohio, Weirton is less than an hour’s drive to Pittsburgh. For recreation, residents can bike, hike or boat in Tomlinson Run State Park along the Ohio River. Locals can shop American-made products, like brightly colored dinnerware from the Fiesta Tableware Company, which offers tours of its mile-long factory in nearby Newell, West Virginia.

Learn more about Weirton.

2. Enid, Oklahoma

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 55 Population: 50,763 Median Household Income: $62,361 Cost of Living Rank: 50

The small city of Enid ranks No. 2 for affordability in the overall Best Places to Live rankings. With a median rent of $647, residents spend just 12.50% of their median household income on this monthly expense. And with a median home value of $143,305, Enid is well under the national average of $370,489. Its median household income is around $17,000 less than the national average.

Enid is a haven for artists and recreationalists alike. Locals can throw horseshoes, enjoy public art and attend a performance by the state’s professional symphony. Located approximately two hours from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas, Enid is conveniently situated near major cities within and outside the state.

Learn more about Enid.

1. Decatur, Illinois

Best Places 2025-2026 Rank: 401 Population: 66,692 Median Household Income: $49,682 Cost of Living Rank: 17

Located in central Illinois and a three-hour drive from Chicago, Decatur is U.S. News’ most affordable place to live for 2025-2026. Decatur earned the top distinction thanks to its mixture of low cost of living and affordable housing costs. The city’s median rent is just $570, and its median home value of $89,855 is the second lowest on this list — about a fourth of the national average of $370,489.

Noteworthy events shaped Decatur’s heritage including Abraham Lincoln’s residency, the founding of the Chicago Bears and the industry-bolstering construction of Lake Decatur. Today, residents can rediscover the city’s past through self-guided tours with maps of historic sites, antique stores and a caffeine trail that charts the area’s coffee shops.

Learn more about Decatur.

The 25 Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.