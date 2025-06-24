TD SYNNEX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $184.9…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $184.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The high-tech contractor posted revenue of $14.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, TD SYNNEX expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.75 to $3.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

