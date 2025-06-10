Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $325 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $298 million to $303 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX

