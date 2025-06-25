Steelcase: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.6…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $779 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $890 million for the fiscal second quarter.

