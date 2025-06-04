Sprinklr: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $205.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $206 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 39 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $825 million to $827 million.

