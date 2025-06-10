Some Capital One Users Will Lose Airport Lounge Access Early Next Year

Flying can be a hassle, with long security lines, delays and lost luggage. For some, a Capital One Lounge may…

Flying can be a hassle, with long security lines, delays and lost luggage. For some, a Capital One Lounge may provide solace amidst the chaos, offering chef-inspired meals and signature cocktails. While Capital One has been generous with its airport lounge access in the past, it will reduce access beginning in 2026. Here’s what you need to know, and what to do if you see this move as a deal breaker.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Exactly Is Changing?

Capital One is making two changes to its lounge access policies, effective Feb. 1, 2026.

First, authorized users of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Business card will no longer have free access to Capital One Lounges. Authorized users will need to pay the $125 lounge access annual fee to maintain access to Capital One and participating Priority Pass lounges.

Second, these cards will no longer provide automatic complimentary lounge access for guests. Primary cardholders must spend at least $75,000 annually in order to bring two guests for complimentary Capital One Lounge access and one guest for complimentary Capital One Landing access.

Those who don’t meet the $75,000 threshold can pay:

— $45 per adult guest

— $25 per child age 2 through 17

The standard rate for non-cardholders is $90, so the new policy still provides a discount.

Which Cards Does This Affect?

This change only applies to Venture X cards. Primary cardholders of these cards will still have access to Capital One Lounges and Landings, but they will no longer be able to bring guests with them at no additional cost.

While this change may be a significant blow, it isn’t entirely unexpected. For instance, American Express has a similar policy: complimentary access for two guests to its Centurion Lounge locations in the U.S., but only after spending $75,000 in a calendar year. Otherwise, the cost is $50 for adults and $30 for children.

Despite the changes, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card still offers a significant amount of value for its $395 annual fee. The $300 annual travel credit and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credits alone can cover the annual fee. See Rates & Fees

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Alternative Cards to Consider

If complimentary lounge guest access is a must-have, these alternatives may be a better fit in the future.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a favorite among travel enthusiasts, offering a generous travel credit, various bonus categories and transferable points. In addition, it allows primary cardholders and authorized users to bring up to two guests to airport lounges.

With its $550 annual fee, the Chase card is more expensive than the $395 annual fee for the Venture X cards. However, with Venture X cards soon to charge $125 annually for guest privileges and an additional fee if you don’t reach the spending threshold, the gap quickly vanishes. If you expect to have guests regularly, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® will be a better value when Capital One’s new policy takes effect. See Rates & Fees

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®

While the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is only suitable for American Airlines flights, it comes with guest privileges. Specifically, it allows you to bring immediate family or up to two guests to its lounges. With over 50 locations worldwide, this can be a valuable feature for frequent American Airline customers.

Of course, this card also offers additional benefits, including priority check-in, complimentary first checked bags and no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is a lofty $595, but it can be worth it if you use the card’s other perks and often have guests. See Rates & Fees

More from U.S. News

Dear Clever Credit: I Travel a Lot for Work. What Credit Card Should I Use?

Dear Clever Credit: I’m Retired. What Credit Card Will Boost My Travel Rewards?

Clever Credit: I Just Rip Up Those Credit Card Offers I Get in the Mail. Should I?

Some Capital One Users Will Lose Airport Lounge Access Early Next Year originally appeared on usnews.com