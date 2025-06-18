Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.6…

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maryville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period.

