Signet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $33.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $9.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.8 billion.

