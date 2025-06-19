Senior Living Dining Options

The food seniors consume plays a key role in their health and longevity. But what happens when there’s a move…

The food seniors consume plays a key role in their health and longevity. But what happens when there’s a move to a senior living community? It’s a new, unfamiliar setting, and not all senior living communities offer the same dining experience. In fact, there are variations across community types, from the kinds of foods served, the times they are served and the setting in which they are eaten to how menus are selected.

Here’s a breakdown to help you or your loved one navigate the dining process in senior living communities.

Dining at Different Types of Senior Living Communities

Settings, menus and dietary considerations can vary depending on the type of senior living facility and the level of care required.

Independent living

Seniors who want to live independently with a community of similarly aged, active people may opt to move to an independent living community — and the flexibility around food reflects residents’ autonomy.

At The Atrium at Navesink Harbor in Red Bank, New Jersey, for instance, there are two dining venues in the independent living section, according to executive director LuAnn DellaPietro,

“The main dining room offers three meals per day,” she says.

We’re not talking about a cookie cutter-style dining room either. The view, appropriately named “Windows on the Navesink,” overlooks the Navesink River and boasts homes along the river and well-appointed landscaping.

Residents there also have the option to dine in their own apartments, so the community offers pickup and delivery as well.

“We also have an eat-in café where our residents can eat in or take food out. It’s more of a grab-and-go option that’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” DellaPietro adds.

Assisted living

Seniors who don’t have severe physical and cognitive challenges but who need a degree of support when going about their daily activities may be best suited for an assisted living community.

These communities have more self-reliant residents compared to memory care or nursing homes, so more menu variety as well as more opportunities for people to socialize while dining are common, says Angel Planells, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. For example, there may be set meal times for residents to gather, which can foster friendships and help residents stave off loneliness.

Alaina Hoschke, a registered dietitian for The Bristal Assisted Living, Encore Luxury Living and 305 West End Assisted Living in New York, says that their residents receive a wide range of food options.

“Our menus are thoughtfully crafted to appeal to a wide range of tastes and dietary needs,” she explains.

She adds that their goal is to always provide residents with a restaurant-style dining experience in a way that brings comfort and choice to the next level. At The Bristal Assisted Living, for instance, residents can participate in Oktoberfest, Italian Night and themed meals, among other meal-based events.

Memory care

Designed for people with cognitive impairments, including dementia, memory care allows residents to live in a safe environment. There, staff is trained to work with this demographic, catering to their specific needs.

“More assistance is needed in memory care dining settings,” Planells explains.

Typically, staff engage in food and hydration cueing to ensure that residents continue eating and drinking properly.

Kfir Kertes, the executive chef at The Apsley by Sunrise Senior Living in New York City, has more than 20 years of professional culinary experience across Israel and New York City. He delivers a modern, globally inspired perspective to the assisted living and memory care residents they serve.

“In our memory care neighborhood, menus are tailored to support cognitive and physical well-being,” he says. “This means often incorporating familiar favorites and nutrient-rich ingredients.”

Nursing homes

Nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities help people who require 24-hour assistance with most activities, including eating. They may offer short-term rehabilitation as well.

“The ultimate goal in a nursing home environment is for people to enjoy their food and eat with dignity,” Planells says.

He explains that there may be more therapeutic food modifications, such as texture variations. These variations can include softer, more finely chopped or pureed foods.

The skilled nursing area at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor has its own dining room separate from independent living. Breakfast is put on a tray and delivered directly to the resident’s room. For lunch and dinner, plates are put together based on each person’s diet and served by nursing staff.

Seniors’ Unique Food Needs

As their bodies change, seniors may find they’ll need to pay extra attention to what they consume.

“As the body ages and people start to develop diseases, it’s necessary to try to prevent or manage conditions,” Planells says.

Whether it’s diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis or anything else, seniors’ food choices may help prevent exacerbation of the condition. This may mean scaling back on carbohydrate consumption for those with diabetes or keeping an eye on potassium and phosphate levels for people receiving dialysis — and dining facilities need to be mindful of these efforts, Planells says.

Additionally, he notes that seniors may sometimes lose weight, which can “lead to muscle mass loss along with being at a higher risk for malnutrition.” Seniors should be sure they’re consuming adequate protein, fruits and vegetables to help support cognitive function too.

Older adults also sometimes lose their sense of taste or smell. Planells suggests making sure that the dining staff has a variety of seasonings to ramp up flavor and that they also make food visually appealing. These actions encourage people to eat and, in turn, obtain necessary nutrients.

Examples of menu items at a senior living community

According to Ted Fekete, director of dining services at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, along with dining manager Ryan Valli, their menu typically includes:

— Soup choices, such as butternut squash soup (a mildly sweet soup flavored with nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon) or an apple and parsnip soup that’s slightly sweet and creamy with a hint of spice

— Two to three salad choices, such as charred mango and avocado salad with chicken

— Four dinner options, such as maple-mustard glazed chicken thighs or a warm farro pilaf with toasted pecans and cranberries, topped with crumbled goat cheese

There are usually special desserts and sides on offer, as well as an “always available menu,” which may include items like roasted chicken or salmon.

“We make it a point to get to know everyone on an individual basis,” Fekete says. “We know each person’s dietary requirements and make food for them accordingly.”

Creating a thoroughly delightful meal is also par for the course at The Apsley by Sunrise.

“Our menus balance nutrition with bold, comforting flavors,” Kertes says.

Examples include:

— Breakfast: A spinach and goat cheese frittata with roasted sweet potatoes and a side of fresh berries. This meal is high in protein and antioxidants, supporting both energy and brain health, according to Kertes.

— Lunch: Grilled salmon over quinoa and herb salad, with steamed asparagus and a lemon vinaigrette. “It’s light but satisfying, packed with omega-3s and fiber,” Kertes explains.

— Dinner: Braised short ribs with parsnip purée and seasonal vegetables. Kertes notes that this meal is soft and easy to chew.

He says that they also regularly offer plant-based options, low-sodium dishes and desserts with diabetic-friendly alternatives. This ensures that residents have flavorful choices that meet a wide range of dietary needs.

Questions to Ask About Dining Options

When you’re assessing potential senior living facilities, Planells suggests asking the following questions:

How are menus developed?

It’s important to ask if a dietitian reviews the menus to ensure nutritional adequacy. Planell visits facilities, engaging in clinical assessments to oversee that food service is meeting federal and state food codes. Depending on findings, food modifications may be needed.

He notes that medication management, for example, will require dietary consideration. Some people on coumadin will need to be mindful of vitamin K intake, while those with renal issues have to focus on potassium. Residents should make dining services aware of their needs.

DellaPietro adds that her community has a dietitian on board who ensures that nutritional needs are being met.

The residents themselves may also be involved in menu planning. For example, at The Atrium at Navesink Harbor, there is a DEI committee. Members consider all of the diversity, equity and inclusion components when helping dining staff develop menus. This typically involves factoring in cultural and religious needs and preparing foods that resonate with specific preferences.

Seasonality is also a consideration, though that’s not to say that an item that’s traditionally served earlier in the year can’t be enjoyed in later months. Warmer weather may mean incorporating more refreshing fruits and lighter flavors, while the autumn season may feature more robust flavor pairings, such as curried pumpkin and lentil soup.

Are there accommodations for special diets?

“We’re seeing a lot more people who require gluten-free foods or who are vegan,” Planells says. “It’s important to accommodate the variety of dietary needs as much as possible.”

Additionally, residents may need access to snacks between meals.

“If the time between dinner and breakfast is more than 14 hours, there should be a snack involved,” Planells explains.

There may also be specific mealtimes, though it changes depending on the community. Sometimes there’s an 8 a.m.-noon-5 p.m. cycle, while other facilities may have their main meal from 7-9 p.m.

“Facilities should consider that sometimes seniors may still be digesting lunch, for example, and may not easily be able to eat at an earlier, set dinner start time,” Planells points out.

How flexible are dining options?

Eating at a senior living community doesn’t mean people are limited to eating strictly in a dining room. While that location is a common place to enjoy meals, many communities provide residents with options. There is flexibility with where they may eat and with whom.

Is in-room dining available?

While the majority of senior living communities have common dining areas, most places offer residents the option to dine in their own apartments. Residents can pick the food up in the dining area and bring it back, or they can opt to have it delivered.

However, staff should pay attention to seniors making such requests. Eating in a room alone may present some challenges. Planells notes that because staff is unable to fully observe what is consumed from start to finish when someone eats privately in their apartment, there may be changes to weight and muscle tone over time. He encourages making sure there is adequate staff to care for you or a loved one.

Can visitors join?

Eating with family and friends is encouraged. In fact, it’s one key question Planells suggests asking.

“It’s a lovely touch to enjoy food with loved ones,” he says.

Be sure to check with the senior living community’s protocol. It’s usually customary to give the facility a heads-up, especially if a larger party is expected. The earlier you are able to put in the request, the better.

Many facilities also have options to reserve private areas for a family gathering. The same idea applies: Be sure to check in with staff to make reservations and to clarify the community’s guidelines about setup and cleanup.

Some communities even have dining options outside of the building. This may show up on activity calendars, where residents sign up for restaurant outings. It’s not uncommon for groups to enjoy everything from a trip to an ice cream parlor to a delicious steakhouse.

At The Bristal Assisted Living, Encore Luxury Living and 305 West End Assisted Living, Hoschke says that families are an important part of dining experiences.

“We host buffet-style dining for holidays and special community events, often featuring live chef action stations and festive themes, such as summer BBQs or holiday brunches,” she says. “These events create a lively and engaging atmosphere that residents and families look forward to.”

In other instances, there are incredibly unique choices. The Atrium at Navesink Harbor has garden areas where residents can dine al fresco, as well as a boat that goes up and down the river. In that case, there’s a sign-up sheet; their boat holds 15 people plus the captain.

The Bottom Line

Food is a key part of enjoying life and staying healthy at every life stage. Know that senior communities have a range of dining options that keep your health (and desire for delicious foods!) in mind.

Be sure to convey your dietary needs and preferences so you can walk away with a clear understanding of what’s available.

“The ultimate goal is to make food tasty and appealing,” Planells says. “Every senior living community should have dining options in a setting that encourages socialization and a high quality of life while keeping the varying dietary needs of each unique person in mind.”

