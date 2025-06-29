Safety Law Schools: How Applicants Should Choose

Law school applicants may get flashbacks to the college application process as they assemble a school target list, carefully balancing…

Law school applicants may get flashbacks to the college application process as they assemble a school target list, carefully balancing reaches, midrange schools and “safety” schools.

Safety schools are those where an applicant’s odds are all but assured. College applicants may need multiple safety schools to ensure they are admitted to at least one college.

In contrast, law school applicants often have lower stakes. They may delay law school and reapply, perhaps after strengthening their candidacy with a higher LSAT score or more work experience. They may even have other life options to pursue altogether.

So, the number of safety schools on your list may depend on how willing you are to reapply in a future cycle if all your applications come up short.

For most applicants, one or two safety schools will suffice.

Identifying Safety Schools

To find a good safety school, start by researching the median LSAT scores and GPAs for recent incoming classes. This information is collected annually by the American Bar Association and made available through various websites such as LawHub.

Look for schools where both your LSAT and GPA are over the median.

If you don’t have other factors in your favor, like work experience or a history of overcoming adversity, it’s safer if your LSAT or GPA is close to the 75th percentile.

If you have one school in mind, you can also use the annual law school rankings by U.S. News to explore similarly regarded law schools in locations that appeal to you.

Picking a Safety School

It can be difficult to settle on which safety schools belong on your list, since these may not be schools you know well or feel strongly about.

For safety schools, location should be a paramount consideration. Not only is it important to study in a city or region where you would be happy to spend three years, but law school location can affect where you practice.

If you have your heart set on a popular city, consider a less-selective law school located there to build local connections during and after law school.

If your geographic preferences are more flexible, it may be smarter to choose a safety school well positioned within an overlooked location. For example, there aren’t many law schools in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West. A reputable school in a less-competitive legal market may set you up well for a fulfilling career.

Beyond location, research each law school’s distinctive strengths and offerings by carefully reviewing their websites. Law schools put a lot of effort into their online marketing, and snooping around a site can help you determine if it’s a good fit.

Look for clinics and other programs that match your career goals. Many law schools that fly under the radar have surprising strengths in areas like maritime law or Native American law.

Safety Schools You May Want to Avoid

It’s unwise to apply to a law school that you don’t wish to attend. Find a safety school that offers you some advantages, even if it’s less ideal in other ways.

Before applying to an unranked or unaccredited law school, research its cost and career outcomes carefully. Make sure the education you will receive is worth the investment of time and money.

If you want to preserve the option of transferring to a different law school after your first year, be wary of part-time or online programs. Full-time law schools usually accept transfer applicants only from other full-time programs.

If you put thought into your choice of safety schools, then ending up at one is hardly fatal. Since much of law school financial aid is merit-based, you may even receive a steep tuition discount.

And if in your first year you find that the school is not the right fit, focus on your grades to transfer to a program that better fits your goals.

