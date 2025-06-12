RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8…

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $814 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $818.2 million.

