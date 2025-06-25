Recover from a High School Sophomore Slump

Many high school students face the sophomore slump — an academic dip that comes from burnout and lost motivation, experts…

Many high school students face the sophomore slump — an academic dip that comes from burnout and lost motivation, experts say.

To recover from or prevent this setback, it’s important to understand what it is and explore practical steps to stay on track.

Why Does a Sophomore Slump Occur?

Most students start their freshman year excited about entering high school, with clear goals and plenty of support from counselors and teachers to smooth the transition. But by sophomore year, the novelty has worn off and stress has set in. At the same time, support often fades and students are left to navigate assignments and extracurriculars on their own.

“Sometimes schools kind of unintentionally forget that, ‘Hey, there are the sophomores,'” says Richard Tench, a school counselor at Saint Albans High School in West Virginia. “They had all the support as freshmen. Sometimes they lose that, and they perceive that.”

What Are Signs of a Sophomore Slump?

Tamar Mendelson, a professor at Johns Hopkins University‘s Bloomberg School of Public Health and director of the Center for Adolescent Health in Maryland, says the sophomore slump looks different for everyone.

Some students stay on top of grades but feel less motivated, while others struggle to turn in work or stay engaged. Many become frustrated and overwhelmed, and start questioning their future and doubting their college plans, experts say.

Why Is Sophomore Year Important?

Strong academic performance in sophomore year demonstrates academic consistency and lifts your cumulative GPA.

Phil Moreno, an associate director of college counseling at The Nueva School in San Mateo, California and board chair for the National Association for College Admission Counseling, says that because colleges may not review all of your senior year grades before making admissions decisions, it’s important to put your best foot forward early in high school.

Monica Dana Velasquez, a 2025 graduate of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, experienced a sophomore slump where she maintained her grades but focused less on her academics and felt unsure about her future. She also recalls some of her peers havig slumps and struggling to come out of them.

It’s important to remember sophomore year is a critical stepping stone for junior year, Velasquez says.

“It is a really good time to focus academically because junior year is notorious for being the one where students have the most responsibilities and face the most pressure,” she says. “So being prepared for that moment and for that period in life is a really strong asset to have.”

How Can I Recover From a Sophomore Slump?

Sophomore year is a key time to build resilience and start college awareness without pressure, laying the groundwork to enter junior year with confidence instead of stress, experts say.

If you’re feeling stuck in a sophomore slump, you can bounce back using this advice from experts.

Establish Small Goals

Establishing small goals for yourself, in and out of school, can be beneficial to your mental health, Mendelson says. Talking to a new person, joining a club or learning a new skill to “shake it up” in sophomore year can be advantageous.

Having structure at home so you don’t fall behind on schoolwork can help keep your grades up, Tench says.

When you get home from school, dedicate the first 30 to 45 minutes to homework before moving on to anything else, he advises. It’s a good habit to reinforce and celebrate once you start coming out of the slump.

“I look at slumps as speed bumps. There’s a slowdown, there’s a little bump in the road,” Tench says. “But getting back on track is the important part. So start with those small details and getting a small rhythm back together. Get more organized, get those plans together. (That) really refocuses what’s important to them.”

Reach Out to a Trusted Adult

In the past, students were often hesitant to visit their counselor’s office for help or guidance, experts say. Now, with growing awareness around mental health, more students understand they can turn to counselors — especially when they feel stuck.

“Today, it’s a norm. Students are down here from everything from academic needs, social emotional needs, career needs,” Tench says. “They know it’s part of the structure, that it’s part of a program at the school, part of their student support structure — that we’re here to support them for all their needs.”

Students need a support system — like family, community members or counselors — and a safe environment to express their feelings, which is key to gaining perspective and making progress, experts say.

“Having a caring adult in your corner is one of the most powerful weapons that a teenager can have,” Mendelson says.

Focus on Work-Life Balance

Many students haven’t learned how to balance school work and personal life by sophomore year and it’s OK, Tench says — it’s a skill you develop.

To manage the load, experts recommend focusing on building time management and organization skills to stay on track and avoid spreading yourself too thin.

“I think very carefully before joining a new club or signing up for a social event or taking up a certain class,” Velasquez says. “I try to think deeply about how it would fit into my schedule. Will this further my future goals in life? Will this make me feel happy? Will this bring unnecessary amounts of stress?”

Emotional well-being is just as important as time management, Velasquez says. She copes with pressure by talking openly with friends about her struggles. Because she’s a social person, hanging out with friends also offers a form of stress relief.

Building on these foundations, you can see setbacks as temporary and manageable when things don’t go as planned, experts say — and each new semester offers a chance to start fresh.

“One semester does not define a student,” Moreno says. “Realize that there is a chance to reset with every new academic term. What you did in the past is done. Don’t overthink what you did. Keep your eyes on the prize of moving forward and doing your best work every year.”

