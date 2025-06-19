Reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by Calling 988

If you or a loved one find yourself having a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, you have access to…

If you or a loved one find yourself having a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, you have access to a national service that can help connect you quickly with qualified support and assistance.

[Read: How to Support a Child in Crisis]

The 988 Mental Health Crisis Line

The hotline launched in July of 2022, and it’s reachable from anywhere in the United States by dialing 988.

Dialing that 988 number for mental health connects you with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is “a nationwide network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to individuals with mental health worries or dealing with a mental health crisis,” says Jeanne Moral, division manager of systems initiatives, planning and communication with the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Department in California.

This number augments the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), which has been in operation since 2005.

That older number still works and will connect users into the same system as calling the 988 number, says Frances Chinchilla, a behavioral health therapist and clinical supervisor at AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles. “Switching to 988 does not mean the 1-800-273-8255 number is going away.” Both numbers will get people to the help they need, she says, “988 is just an easier number to remember and strengthens and expands the network of crisis call centers.”

988 lifeline chat and text options

She also notes that you can access the Lifeline’s chat feature via its website too.

“People seeking chat services will be provided a pre-chat survey before connecting with a counselor. The survey identifies the main area of concern. If there is a wait to chat with a crisis counselor, a wait-time message will appear. If demand is high, people can access the Lifeline’s ‘helpful resources’ while waiting or call 988.”

The chat option is currently only available in English.

The aim of this dedicated three-digit dialing code is to increase the effectiveness of suicide prevention efforts, ease access to crisis services and reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions.

You can also text your message to the 988 number and that will connect you with a trained crisis counselor.

“The text option is an excellent feature as many individuals needing these services may not have privacy in their homes or work environment needed to receive much needed support and care,” says Elnaz Mayeh, director of clinical operations for Los Angeles-based Lightfully Behavioral Health. “The ability to text with a counselor will help eliminate this barrier and further increase accessibility to receive mental health care.”

However, the texting service is currently only available in English, unlike the live phone call option which can be translated into more than 200 different languages.

[READ: What Not to Say to Someone With Depression.]

Who Can Use the 988 Lifeline?

“Anyone experiencing severe emotional distress, thoughts of suicide or thoughts of harming others can call this number for help,” says Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Additionally, those searching for resources to help a loved one in distress can call to access information and support.”

You may find it helpful to call the 988 mental health crisis line if you’re struggling with:

— Depression

— Suicidal thoughts

— Severe anxiety

— Psychosis

— A substance use-related crisis

For example, if you or a loved one is experiencing suicidality or other mental health concerns that lead to helplessness and hopelessness, and you aren’t sure about what to do or what resources are available, dial 988 for assistance.

“Like the suicide hotline, the automated service will direct the individual to a live local crisis counselor who will listen to the individual and provide support and expertise to manage the psychiatric crisis. Additionally, the crisis counselor can provide the individual with appropriate referrals and outside resources,” Mayeh says.

Mental Health America, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all, reports that while most mental health and suicide-related calls do not require emergency response (such as would occur when 911 is called), some mental health crises do result in dispatch of an emergency responder when there’s an imminent risk of harm to the self or others. Data provided by Lifeline call centers to MHA show that approximately 98% of answered Lifeline calls do not require an emergency response.

[READ: 9 Signs of Depression: Symptoms to Watch for]

Crisis services for LGBTQ+ individuals

The 988 Lifeline has provided specialized services to LGBGQ+ individuals, who may need different services than non-LGBTQ+ individuals.

“LGBTQ+ individuals experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts,” says Dr. Anne Marie O’Melia, chief clinical and quality officer at the Eating Recovery Center and Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center. “They often face unique mental health stressors, from stigma and bullying to family rejection, that their non-LGBTQ+ peers simply don’t encounter.”

For that reason, specialized care can be lifechanging.

“Many LGBTQ+ people fear discrimination or misunderstanding from healthcare providers, so having access to a knowledgeable and inclusive counselor who genuinely supports their identity can make all the difference in building trust and facilitating healing,” says O’Melia.

However, the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced that the services formerly provided by the 988 Lifeline that provided specialized care will no longer be available starting July 17.

Alternatively, there are specific resources for LGBTQ+ individuals outside of the 988 Lifeline, including:

— The Trevor Project, which offers 24/7 crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth via phone, text and chat.

— Trans Lifeline, a peer-support hotline run by transgender counselors for the trans community.

— The LGBT National Help Center also runs hotlines and chat services for people of all ages, offering confidential peer support and local resource referrals nationwide.

“Mental health care isn’t one-size-fits-all,” says O’Melia. “When a person is in crisis, feeling safe, seen and understood can make all the difference.”

What to Expect When You Call 988

Once you call, you’ll be routed to an available responder. That responder, who is a trained crisis counselor, will ask for basic information including name, gender, military status, ethnicity, age and zip code.

“The Lifeline is anonymous and confidential,” Moral says. “Services may or may not involve law enforcement in emergencies.” It’s also completely free, and 988 is available 24/7 and in more than 200 languages via phone call.

During that initial conversation, the responder will evaluate the caller for any thoughts of self-harm or suicide and will ask about your access to weapons or other means of harming yourself to determine whether you’re in immediate danger.

The responder will present options for next steps in locating and linking with ongoing support as needed to help you stay safe.

Gallagher says this new number should help destigmatize mental health emergencies in aid of suicide prevention efforts. “For far too long, mental health concerns have been stigmatized, deterring many people from reaching out for help and leaving them instead to struggle and suffer in silence.”

She says the reality is that most people will face situations that lead to emotional distress at some point in their lives. “Sometimes, this distress can reach a point where typical ways of coping just aren’t sufficient. This doesn’t mean you’re crazy, damaged, broken or bad. It just means you’re human, and that you could use a little support.”

Reaching out for that support is as simple as dialing 988.

When to Seek Help

Galligher also notes that you don’t have to wait until a point of crisis to ask for help. “If you or someone you love are experiencing symptoms, it’s OK to reach out for help. In fact, the sooner, the better. Taking a proactive stance on maintaining your mental health is part of optimizing your overall wellness.”

Symptoms that a mental health professional can help you with include:

— Fatigue

— Increased irritability

— Persistent feelings of anxiety

— Crying spells

— Social isolation or withdrawal

— Decreased ability to concentrate

— Changes in appetite or sleep patterns

— Thoughts of suicide or self-harm

— Difficulty functioning at work, school or in relationships with others

More from U.S. News

What Causes Mood Swings?

Apps to Support Your Mental Health

Tips to Support Someone Having a Panic Attack

Reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by Calling 988 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/20/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.