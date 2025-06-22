Quiz: How Do You Handle Uncertainty?

Not all uncertainty is bad. Some uncertainty and anxiety are good things. Can you imagine how boring life would be…

Some uncertainty and anxiety are good things. Can you imagine how boring life would be if we always knew exactly what would happen next? But these days, many of us are experiencing negative repercussions of uncertainty at work, in politics and in the economy. By answering 10 questions, we can help you determine how much uncertainty impacts your mental well-being — and what to do about it.

So, grab a pencil and paper and see how you’re faring in these uncertain times.

How much does stress affect your physical health?

Statement: I experience physical symptoms of stress and anxiety, such as headaches, tense muscles, insomnia or gastrointestinal issues.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

The physical symptoms of stress aren’t all in your head.

The physical symptoms of stress, which often translate into anxiety and depression, include:

— Feeling tired

— Changes in appetite

— Stomach or digestive troubles

— Sleeping problems

— Widespread pain or general achiness

— Trouble focusing

— A rapid heartbeat

— Rapid breathing

— Headaches

— Excessive sweating

Does uncertainty make you irritable?

Statement: I feel irritable, angry or hostile due to things beyond my control.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

Uncertainty can lead to a sense of helplessness and agitation.

People, especially men, sometimes embrace anger as a reaction to depression, sadness and uncertainty because they feel that it is more societally accepted than other emotional reactions.

Insufficient sleep, poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle can also make it more challenging to cope with feelings and might increase the chances of angry outbursts.

Are you feeling overwhelmed?

Statement: I am overwhelmed by my daily tasks and challenges.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

Routine is kryptonite to uncertainty.

When we feel inundated with information, it’s easy to feel like everything is spinning out of control. The first step to regaining a sense of power is to set ahealthy routine for yourself that both makes sense and will keep you on track.

Think of this as engaging yourself rather than distracting yourself, which isn’t necessarily productive.

Do you feel like others handle stress better than you?

Statement: I struggle to cope with or deal with challenges in the same way others can.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

Awareness of stress is the first step toward managing it.

Having confidence that you can handle difficulties is a key aspect of resilience. You can’t overcome a challenge without first recognizing it as such, though, which is why learning to accept and name your emotions is key. This requires learning mindfulness, which asks us to label our feelings without judging or reacting to them.

For example, you might recognize that you sweat more in uncomfortable social situations and then identify this as a symptom of anxiety. Or you might notice that in the mornings you rush, you’re more likely to come home from work late and feel exhausted in the evening.

Do you have unhealthy coping techniques?

Statement: I worry about my use of drugs, alcohol, sex, gambling or another unhealthy coping technique to relieve stress and tension.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

You may be attempting to self-medicate without knowing it.

The brain chemistry that makes some of us more vulnerable to mental health problems also increases the risk of developing an addiction.

Furthermore, these addictions are often a misguided attempt at self-medication and may appear to be effective initially. The brief stress relief and hit of pleasurable dopamine in the brain is enough to hook us.

Who is sailing the ship?

Statement: I have no control over decisions made in my home or at work.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

To feel less uncertain, focus on what you can control.

Letting go of things you can’t control and instead focusing on what you can is a lesson that takes many of us a lifetime to learn.

Layoffs at work are enough to send anyone into a tailspin, but before you give into the urge to meet your co-workers at a bar to exchange horror stories, make a list of things that you could do right now to ensure that you land on your feet, regardless of whether the layoffs directly affect you.

You could devote one hour every morning to job searching, revamping your resume, attaining a new certification or working on your LinkedIn profile this weekend, for example.

Do you stay busy to distract yourself?

Statement: I have difficulty relaxing and resting during my time off; instead, I find ways to stay busy.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

Resting and relaxing are skills that some people need to learn.

Keeping your brain occupied is sometimes a method of avoiding thinking or dealing with certain things, whether an especially dirty chore or a difficult talk with a loved one.

When we feel uncertain about what the future may bring, many of us become hyperaware of what we can do to prepare for the worst-case scenario. For example, some people stock up on non-perishables or take as many side gigs as they can to save money in case of future job loss.

If you feel unable to switch your brain off on evenings, weekends and vacations, you might also be experiencing burnout and anxiety. Try practicing some self-care.

How is your memory these days?

Statement: My short-term memory and ability to concentrate are noticeably lacking compared to my peers.

Scoring: 1 point for not at all, 2 points for sometimes and 3 points for always or very frequently

Stress causes distraction and forgetfulness.

Stress and anxiety short-circuit our brain, making it challenging to remember critical information when we most need to, like when our boss is reprimanding us or during an emergency . Have you ever had a meaningful discussion only to realize — hours later — you forgot to bring up one of the most critical points?

Stress, anxiety and depression can bog us down, making it impossible to concentrate on anything other than what we are feeling. Research has shown that individuals with major depressive disorder have much more trouble recovering from a distraction or responding to unexpected tasks (such as answering a question about an unrelated task in the middle of analyzing a report).

Scoring: What’s your uncertainty level?

1-9: You’re cool and calm. You seem to be on the right track when it comes to practicing healthy stress relief techniques and could use your daily habits to inspire others struggling with anxiety and uncertainty right now.

10-18: You’re undergoing a moderate amount of stress and anxiety. You may not be feeling as vibrant or optimistic as you would like and should find a way to work self-care and feel-good activities, into your daily routine — whether it’s doing a hobby you like, exercising, yoga or meditating — taking the time to take care of yourself is the first step to healthy coping.

19-27: Uncertainty is significantly interfering with your life. Your stress levels are likely negatively impacting your work, relationships and physical health. Taking time to learn stress management techniques, deep breathing techniques and ways to deal with work-related anxiety now will undoubtedly help you in the long run. This may be a sign that you need to make more significant life changes and seek professional help.

