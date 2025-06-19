13 Questions to Ask a Personal Trainer Before Hiring Them

Choosing the right personal trainer is an important decision. Your trainer should be someone you trust, feel comfortable with and…

Choosing the right personal trainer is an important decision. Your trainer should be someone you trust, feel comfortable with and who has the right expertise to help you reach your fitness and overall health goals.

As with any professional relationship, asking the right questions upfront can help ensure a great fit and set the stage for long-term success.

Finding the Right Personal Trainer

Your relationship with your personal trainer, including their communication style and how they keep you accountable, is a central component of your long-term success.

Remember, this is someone with whom you’ll be spending time on a regular basis, so it’s worth investing the effort to find a trainer who understands your needs and can support your journey in a safe, effective and personalized way.

Questions to Ask Your Personal Trainer

Consider asking the following questions before hiring a personal trainer, and download a printable PDF of the questions here.

1. Why did you become a personal trainer?

As a potential client, you should be comfortable asking the trainer to talk about themselves and their background. Understanding where their passion for fitness began can help you know if they are a good match for you and allow you to get to know them better.

Not many trainers are asked this type of question, so the resulting conversation can be a great icebreaker, in addition to providing some valuable insight. Follow up by asking about their education, certifications and experience, as well as their training style and what a typical session might look like.

2. Do you offer virtual or in-home training?

Alternative training methods like online personal training will allow you to continue your program if either you or the trainer is unable to attend your usual face-to-face sessions. Find out what you will need to have in order to take advantage of these offerings, such as home exercise equipment or a laptop with a camera. Having multiple ways to meet with your trainer may enhance your chances for long-term adherence to the program.

3. Do you regularly work with clients like me?

You want to be sure that the trainer has the expertise and experience needed to help you pursue your specific goals. Ask the trainer about their specialization or continuing education interests and how they will support your exercise program. Personalization of your workout plan is absolutely vital when it comes to exercise programming and lifestyle change, so be sure to ask the trainer how they will help you reach your specific goals.

4. What are appropriate goals and expectations for me to set?

Ask about the intensity, frequency and duration of exercise as you get started on your routine. Getting off to a slow but steady start is vital to your long-term success, as nothing derails a program more quickly than an injury.

On the other hand, you want to experience early success and results in order to maximize motivation, so you also don’t want to start too slowly. The goal is to start at a sustainable pace that encourages progress while minimizing the risk of burnout or injury.

5. How do you assess new clients before starting a program?

While it’s important to understand where you stand at baseline so that you can measure future success, it may not be necessary to start off with an extensive battery of assessments of every element of your health and fitness.

Instead, talk to your trainer up front about your objectives and what you’re comfortable with to ensure that the initial assessments capture what’s important to you. If the trainer will be conducting assessments, ask what each will entail. Knowing what to expect in those initial sessions is essential, as they set the stage for everything to come.

6. How will we measure progress?

Continue this conversation by asking how progress will be measured in your program. Success looks different for everyone. Whether it’s changes in strength, sleep, energy levels, mood or physical measurements, your trainer should use metrics that align with your goals and help you stay motivated.

7. How do you motivate clients and help keep them accountable?

Staying motivated is perhaps the biggest key to long-term success. Be sure to talk to the trainer about their motivational techniques, as you want to be sure their approach aligns with what works best for you. A trainer should be uplifting and empowering, and find ways to connect with what matters to you.

8. How will you support me between sessions?

Since you’ll likely see your trainer only a few times a week, their support outside of sessions matters. A good personal trainer will provide positive accountability and give you an idea of what’s expected of you on those days you’re not training together.

For example, if you’re with the trainer for two circuit training–style workouts each week that combine strength and cardio training, ask whether you need to perform additional cardio workouts to hit your goals. Or, perhaps you want to try yoga, Pilates or other group fitness classes throughout the week. A good trainer will help you pursue your goals all week long, not only during your sessions together.

9. What is your approach to nutrition?

While trainers can’t prescribe detailed meal plans unless appropriately credentialed, they should be able to offer basic guidance on nutrition principles and refer you to a registered dietitian when more detailed nutrition support is needed.

10. How do you stay current with research and industry best practices?

In an era of misinformation, it’s important to know your trainer relies on evidence-based practices. They should be able to cite credible sources like the Physical Activity Alliance, American Heart Association, American Council on Exercise and other respected organizations when offering you advice or exercise programming.

11. How much do you charge?

Now we’re down to the nitty gritty. As a consumer, you’ll want to be sure to understand how pricing works, as many trainers and fitness facilities will offer various packages in addition to a standard per-session fee.

You may be able to save money by paying for multiple sessions up front, or you might want to take advantage of seasonal or event-related programs. The options can sometimes be confusing, so be sure to ask a lot of questions up front. In addition to understanding your personal trainer’s fee structure, knowing their policies around cancellation and rescheduling is also important.

12. Do you carry professional liability insurance?

All personal trainers should carry professional liability insurance that protects both them and their clients in the case of injury or damages. Of course, you hope it never comes to that, but if you were injured during a workout, you’d want to be sure the trainer had adequate coverage to cover any potential damages.

13. Can you provide references?

It’s a good idea to ask for references or, better yet, an opportunity to speak with current and former clients who are similar to you in terms of health and fitness status and the types of goals they’re pursuing.

For example, if your goal is related to weight loss, ask to speak to clients who successfully lost weight and kept it off while working with the trainer. Or, if you’re wanting to learn about working out while pregnant, ask to be connected to other mothers the trainer has worked with. These conversations can provide valuable insight into what it’s like to work with the trainer.

Bottom Line

These questions are designed to spark meaningful conversations and help you determine whether a trainer is the right match for your personality, goals and lifestyle. Personal training is about much more than counting reps; it’s about trust, communication and shared commitment. Taking the time to choose the right partner in your fitness journey can make all the difference.

13 Questions to Ask a Personal Trainer Before Hiring Them originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/20/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.