Quanex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $452.5 million in the period.

Quanex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion.

