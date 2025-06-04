PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11 per share.

