Photos of military parade marking Army’s 250th anniversary amid anti-Trump protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — A large military parade showcasing American power, requested by President Donald Trump to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, took place in Washington, D.C., featuring tanks, troops and marching bands. Hours before the parade, anti-war protesters displayed signs reading “Homes not drones” near a military equipment exhibit on the National Mall celebrating the Army’s birthday.

