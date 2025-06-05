Petco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

