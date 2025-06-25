Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $297.2 million.…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $297.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.57 billion.

