Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $26.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $392.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $415 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion.

