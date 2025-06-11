Oracle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.43…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $15.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

