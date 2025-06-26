Nike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $211 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $11.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.22 billion, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.31 billion.

