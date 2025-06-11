WASHINGTON (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: Immigration Raids-Los Angeles-Guard. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — APNEWSALERT REMOVED: Immigration Raids-Los Angeles-Guard.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the National Guard temporarily detaining civilians in the Los Angeles protests. The commander of the troops told the AP that National Guard members had already detained some civilians. He later said his information was incorrect and Guard members have not detained civilians. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.