Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported a loss of $722,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.5 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $757.4 million.

Motorcar Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $780 million to $800 million.

