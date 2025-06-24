Motion Sickness: How to Avoid It and Remedies

You’ve finally made it on vacation, whether it’s a scenic winding mountain road trip, a boating excursion or a plane…

You’ve finally made it on vacation, whether it’s a scenic winding mountain road trip, a boating excursion or a plane ride to the beach. Just as you are starting to relax and enjoy yourself, a wave of nausea hits you. You know what’s next, and it’s not pretty. Motion sickness can ruin any great outing, and even hit during mundane everyday events too, such as a carousel with your kids at a festival or a ride in the back seat of a friend’s car.

“Anyone can experience motion sickness, but it is more common in women, people who suffer migraines and children ages 2-12,” says Dr. David Cutler, board-certified family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “You may also be more prone to experiencing motion sickness if you are tired, dehydrated or sick, especially with a head cold or ear infection.”

It makes sense that the word nausea even derives from the Greek word “naus,” meaning “ship.” Here’s how to avoid it and simple remedies to help you feel better — whether you’re in a car, on a plane or roller coaster — so you can get back to enjoying the ride.

What Is Motion Sickness, and What Triggers It?

Motion sickness or journey sickness can seem like a mysterious phenomenon. Cutler says it’s symptoms that occur when movement — or suddenly stopping movement — causes your brain to receive conflicting messages about your body’s position in space.

“These conflicting messages come from the inner ear, eyes and various receptors in the skin, muscles and joints,” says Dr. Brad Ralston, a functional neurologist at Neurohealth Brain Center in Indianapolis.

Symptoms may include:

— Dizziness

— Nausea and/or vomiting

— Clamminess

— Sweating

Common triggers include:

— Travel by car, bus, train, boat or plane

— Any activity with movement, especially anything involving rapid or abrupt shifts in speed or direction, like amusement park rides or rollercoasters

In general, people with motion sickness fall into two categories: Those that have dealt with it all their lives, and those with a sudden onset.

“Some people have had it as long as they can remember, and might have even had a memorable moment in their childhood (or many moments) proving it’s a lifelong tendency or phenotype,” says Dr. Ralston. He adds if motion sickness is a new symptom you’re experiencing, “You should see a doctor and have a neurological evaluation.”

Treating Motion Sickness

When it comes to treatment, both prescription and non-prescription motion sickness medicine and alternative treatment options exist.

“You don’t have to suffer with chronic motion sickness, and there are options your doctor can prescribe,” Ralston says.

Prescription options

— Anti-nausea medications. Prescription medications to treat symptoms of nausea like Zofran can be used to lessen symptoms as needed.

— Vestibular sedatives and benzodiazepines. These can be effective treatments. Ralston notes these medications “can have an effect that’s more sedating to the vestibular system and so wouldn’t want to be used long term.”

— Scopolamine patches. These are applied behind the ear and worn for up to three days. Cutler says motion sickness patches are one of the most effective medications for preventing and treating motion sickness. Dry mouth is a common side effect of the patch, and it is not recommended for people with certain health conditions such as glaucoma.

Non-prescription options

— Over the counter medicines. Non-prescription motion sickness medications like Dramamine or Benadryl can provide relief for a temporary period of time, like on a short flight or sightseeing cruise.

— Desensitization. Desensitization is an effective option, but Dr. Jarod Fox at Orlando Health Travel Medicine Clinic in Florida warns it can be slow to acquire and “stimulus-specific.” This type of therapy may be best for those working on moving vessels or have movement-focused hobbies like fishing or riding rollercoasters. Various types of therapists, such as vestibular or occupational therapists, might offer this type of therapy.

— Find the horizon. “Obtaining a visual horizon for reference can be helpful, especially on ships, cars and simulators. This is how motion sickness glasses likely work as they have a built-in horizon that moves with whatever motion you are experiencing and allows some people to experience a little relief from the symptoms and even do other things that they would otherwise not be able to do, like read in a car,” Fox says.

— Avoid high motion areas. When in transport, seek out the stillest areas of your mode of transportation. “On a train, sit in a forward-facing seat near a window, as this helps to ‘align’ the motion cues you get from your eyes and body,” says Cutler. “On a ship, choose a cabin that is on a lower deck and centrally located, as these tend to experience less motion. On a plane, ask for a window seat and watch the slow-moving clouds outside.” If you’re traveling in a car, being the driver or sitting in the front passenger seat is best.

— Breathing. Some symptoms can be alleviated through controlled breathing techniques.

— Aromatherapy. Certain smells from essential oils such as lemon, ginger and peppermint may help alleviate some of the nausea felt in motion sickness.

— Food choices. Though research isn’t as clear, there are some studies that show a higher carbohydrate and lower fat diet can help with motion sickness symptoms. Having a few saltine crackers on hand or sipping some ginger ale may help a queasy stomach.

— Isopropyl alcohol wipes. Inhaling the vapor from isopropyl alcohol wipes, also known as rubbing alcohol, can help alleviate motion sickness and nausea. The isopropyl alcohol, when inhaled, can trigger a neurological response that disrupts the signals causing nausea. While generally safe, some individuals may experience irritation of the nose or throat from the fumes.

As always, it’s important to discuss your symptoms with your primary care provider to better determine the best route of treatment.

When to See a Doctor

If the symptoms of motion sickness are new for you, are impacting your daily life or typical treatment is no longer effective, it’s important to talk to your primary care provider. Other specialists, like neurologists, may also be able to provide assistance in treatment.

“As a functional neurologist, we’re able to examine the vestibular system to look for signs of overactivity in areas of the vestibular system that can contribute to motion sickness and give patients remedies to naturally remediate this problem through using aspects of ocular motor and vestibular rehabilitation,” Ralston says.

With a bit of trial and error and some help from a doctor, you can head back onto the windy roads, skies or open waters with confidence — without your puke bag nearby.

