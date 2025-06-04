MongoDB: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $549 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $548 million to $553 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $3.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion.

