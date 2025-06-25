MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $961.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.9 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $899 million to $939 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLKN

