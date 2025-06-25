Micron: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.89…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $9.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.35 to $2.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $11 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

