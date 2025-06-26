McCormick: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $175 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.08 per share.

