Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Now Offering 5 Free Nights

The Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card is offering a substantial welcome bonus for new cardholders. If you prefer staying at Marriott properties in the U.S. or abroad, it’s worth taking a closer look at the details.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless’ Welcome Bonus

The Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is now offering one of the best welcome bonuses for Marriott-branded cards to new cardholders. If you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of opening the card, you can earn five free nights at participating Marriott hotels, a value of up to 250,000 bonus points.

While some third-party websites report that this offer expires in July, a Chase representative we spoke with stated that it doesn’t currently have an end date. In addition to potentially earning a hefty one-time bonus, the card also comes with ongoing perks, such as the ability to earn up to 17 points per dollar on Marriott hotel purchases, baggage delay insurance and lost luggage reimbursement. Plus, if you frequently travel outside of the U.S., you won’t have to worry about paying foreign transaction fees.

However, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card does charge a $95 annual fee.

Why Now Might Be a Good Time

Although the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless offer does not have a publicly disclosed expiration date, it is subject to change. For example, past offers included just 100,000 bonus points for new cardholders after they spent $3,000 within the first three months of opening the card.

If you travel often and Marriott is your go-to hotel, becoming a new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardholder can be beneficial. In the first year, you can earn enough bonus points to more than offset the card’s $95 annual fee.

However, if you’re looking for a Marriott rewards card with no annual fee, you can earn 60,000 bonus points and one free night when you spend $2,000 within the first three months of opening the Marriott Bonvoy Bold.

