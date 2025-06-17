Luxury Dupes That Make Financial Sense

Wanting to splurge on something extra special is normal. According to a 2025 YouGov poll, 61% of shoppers said they’re…

Wanting to splurge on something extra special is normal. According to a 2025 YouGov poll, 61% of shoppers said they’re motivated to spend on luxury because they believe the quality is better, and 56% said it just feels good.

However, because premium options can be out of range for many Americans, substituting high-end products, services and places for their far more affordable versions can be a great solution.

According to a 2025 National Foundation for Credit Counseling survey, 53% of consumers expressed difficulty getting ahead, and 33% said they’re just getting by. Thus, indulging in extravagances doesn’t always make sense.

Here are just a few luxury dupes that seem aspirational but fit far more peoples’ budgets.

Chic Sneaks

Athletic shoes are very much part of the luxury footwear market, an industry that is poised for growth. The Business Research Company projects it will reach a value of $32.22 billion in 2025.

Demand is often led by fashionistas who have plenty of money for shoes, like the popular MiuMiu mules. Yet while these flat slip-ons may be super comfortable, the $895 price tag can be painful.

Excellent dupes abound, says Jenny B. Davis, a fashion media professor at Southern Methodist University. For example, the Larroude version may still be a stretch at $175, but they’re very similar and just as chic.

“The company is also sustainable and ethical, which makes you a conscientious consumer who’s made a choice based on your beliefs, not on your wallet,” she says.

Pricey Perfume

Dousing yourself with the finest French perfume can satisfy your olfactory system, but your budget may balk.

Enter the impressions. Dossier’s Ambery Saffron is inspired by Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum, which retails at $465. This company’s matching fragrance is only $49.

Just don’t mistake this substitution for low quality.

Dossier is still a luxury perfume house and its products are crafted in Grasse, France, with high-quality, natural and non-toxic ingredients. It’s a far cry from the cheap perfume knockoffs made from synthetics, which, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, can cause adverse physical reactions.

High-End Hotel

Five-star hotels can make you feel like a member of nobility from the moment you check in, with gracious customer service, sumptuous surroundings and top-notch amenities. At check-out, though, the bill can leave you a pauper.

Rooms at the renowned The Peninsula in London, for example, usually begin at around $1,200 a night, so a long weekend will be a minimum of $3,600.

The good news is you can dupe the royal treatment by renting out an entire mansion with a few of your closest friends and spreading the cost among the group.

Consider an English manor, such as Kingswell House in Shropshire. These lavish homes typically have indoor pools, hot tubs, cinema rooms, tennis courts and sprawling gardens. With 12 guests, it’s only around $115 a person per night, or a mere $335 for a three-day stay.

Status Handbag

A 2025 academic study discovered that 74.8% of women believed that using a luxury handbag instead of an ordinary one would contribute to higher enjoyment and happiness. So, you’re in the majority if you feel a spark of attraction when you see one, like New York-based fashion reporter PJ Gach did.

“The moment I laid eyes on Balenciaga’s Rodeo Bag, I was in love,” Bach says. “I swooned over its elegant lines. I adored how it was a chic-looking bag with a roomy interior. I dreamt about petting its luxe leather. However, I loathed its almost $5,000 price tag.”

Thankfully, Gach, also known as the Grumpy Fashionista, had a plan. She turned to Steve Madden, the king of designer handbag dupes.

“He created the perfect ringer,” she says. “His ALFEE Bag is only $129, and it’s just as fabulous as the higher-priced one.” Now she has around $4,300 or so to spend on something else — or save.

Hip Headphones

When debating whether to treat yourself to trendy but steeply priced headphones, remember that it’s not the appearance that counts. It’s the sound quality and hearing protection.

There is little doubt that Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are good, but they’re also $349. You can dupe them with a more professional pair, such as the MX PRO headset by AXIL, which is just about half the price at about $154.

They offer elevated hearing protection to block damaging noise (the company has exclusive partnerships with NASCAR and Monster Jam) and ultra-clear sound through its high-fidelity speakers. The customizable plates keep the cool factor, too.

The Finest Cashmere

There’s a reason cashmere is equated with wealth. The super-soft fibers come from a specific type of goat, and the production process is labor-intensive, making it far more costly than regular wool.

One of the most famous cashmere brands is TSE, and its products are priced to match. A classic crewneck will set you back nearly $700.

Although shoppers can find cashmere sweaters that seem similar at discount stores, many don’t count as dupes because the fabric pills, is too light or is a blend of wool and synthetic material. Not so with Quince, a brand that has devoted followers for its grade-A cashmere at an unusually low price: Its crewneck sweater is just $50.

“They’re so beautiful and well made,” says Jayne Berman, an assistant principal in Denver, Colorado. “There’s no label on the outside, so there’s no way anyone can tell they’re not expensive. I have multiple styles and I always get compliments.”

Designer Sunglasses

It may be easy to find dollar-store mockups of designer sunglasses, but they may not be worth the few bucks you pay. If the arm snaps immediately or the sunglasses sit asymmetrically on your face, your Instagram photos will be shot.

More important, however, is that very cheap glasses with fake labels may just darken sunlight. Columbia doctors report that lenses without correct ultraviolet (UV) protection can seriously damage your vision. A true sunglass dupe is one that matches not just the fashion but the efficacy of luxury models.

Which is where a brand like TIJN comes in. Many of their styles are almost indistinguishable from designer frames and their lenses feature full UV400 protection, blocking 100% of both UVA and UVB rays.

So, if you have your heart set on a pair of Prada’s Wrap Sunglasses, which are currently selling for $573, TIJN’s Sonia Sunglasses, at $100, can be a smart substitute for your wallet and your eyes.

A Glamorous European Holiday

When planning an elegant old-world vacation, you may be focusing on cities like Paris, Rome, Madrid or Zurich. The price, however, can be astronomical.

Data collected by Holidu, which maintains the European Foodie Index, found that a mid-range, three-course meal for two costs around €116,97 ($131.72) in Zürich, but a modest meal in Budapest costs €6,56 ($7.57).

Unless you must visit a specific place, be open to comparable alternatives, says Florian Keller, chief customer and sustainability officer at Enchanting Travels. Some offer the vibe you want for a lot less.

For example, Keller recommends cities in Portugal over Spain or Italy, where the dollar goes further against the euro. “Or, avoid the Eurozone altogether and head for destinations like Prague and Budapest, where the Czech Koruna and the Hungarian Forint have even more favorable exchange rates against the U.S. dollar,” he says.

To identify the best destination dupe for you, consult an experienced travel counselor. Many are free, and they can point you in the right direction. “For this, you may need a real, live human, not AI, who can help you unearth the unknown,” Keller says.

Don’t Sacrifice Quality for Price

There’s no reason to avoid luxury if spending on it doesn’t impede reaching your financial goals. But when it’s out of reach, the right dupe can be the far better choice.

From fashion to fragrance, travel to technology, lower-priced options are available, leaving you with more cash to spend elsewhere, or save.

