Lovesac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $166 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents to $1.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $750 million.

