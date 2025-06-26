Lindsay: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $19.5 million in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $19.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period.

