Lennar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $477.4 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $477.4 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $8.38 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.