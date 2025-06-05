Lands’ End: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period.

Lands’ End expects full-year earnings in the range of 48 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

